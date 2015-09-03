* Palm oil prices near 6-1/2 year lows, to spur more imports
* Next year, India's palm oil imports seen up 7.5 percent
* Oilseed crushing plants operating at 30 percent capacity
By Rajendra Jadhav
DEWAS, India, Sept 4 Rajesh Agrawal had built
two large oilseed crushing mills in central India, betting on
rising local consumption of edible oils. But now after 30 years
of soaring demand and good business, his main mill is shut and
covered in grass.
Agrawal's shuttered soybean plant highlights the malaise
gripping Indian crushers, who have been forced to use a fraction
of their capacity as the domestic market stays awash with cheap
rival palm oil from top producers Malaysia and Indonesia.
Now with Malaysian palm oil prices near 6-1/2 year
lows, imports could rise even more, undermining Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's efforts to make the country self-sufficient in
edible oils, overseas purchases of which exceed $10 billion per
year - India's third-highest such spend after oil and gold.
"In the next year, palm oil imports could rise up to 10
million tonnes from around 9.3 million tonnes this year. At the
current price level other oils can't compete with palm oil,"
said Nitesh Shahra, president of the refinery division of Ruchi
Soya, the country's biggest edible oil refiner.
"Already our import dependency has gone up from 30 percent
to nearly 70 percent in the last few years. It will go up
further unless we make oilseeds remunerative for farmers by
increasing import duty," he added.
Massive imports have driven down Indian soybean prices
by 20 percent in four months, discouraging farmers from
expanding oilseed area. But despite this, local soyoil
is still 50 percent costlier than imported palm oil.
"Oilseed cultivation is not profitable. There is no
guarantee of prices and yield," said Mukesh Patel, who
cultivates soybeans in Dewas, a district in the central Indian
state of Madhya Pradesh. "Next year I will switch to corn. It
costs less and gives better returns," he added.
In the past 20 years, India's edible oil output has risen
only about a third whereas imports have surged twelve times to
14.4 million tonnes to keep pace with growing consumption,
making it the world's top buyer of cooking oils.
While India does have a crushing capacity of more than 30
million tonnes, utilization is at below 30 percent due to a
scarcity of oilseeds, said Pravin Lunkad, president of industry
body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. Earlier this
year crushing plants were operating at around 45 to 50 percent.
"India has become the dumping ground for palm oil," said
Davish Jain, chairman of the Soybean Processors Association of
India. "Our oilseed and edible oil production will not rise
unless we restrict cheaper imports."
GOVERNMENT PUSH FOR OILSEEDS
The finance ministry is looking into requests for a hike in
import duties on crude edible oils to 25 percent from 7.5
percent, and to 45 percent on the refined variety from 15
percent, government sources said.
India has said it plans to spend $1.5 billion over three
years to help farmers grow oil palm trees. It has already been
considering directly buying oilseeds from farmers and boosting
state support for rapeseed, soybeans and peanuts.
But as of now, it is a Catch-22 for farmers and millers.
"We can't sell edible oils at higher prices due to cheaper
imports and oilseed farmers are not ready to accept lower
prices," said the miller Agrawal.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, additional reporting by Mayank
Bhardwaj; Editing by Krishna N. Das and Himani Sarkar)