MUMBAI Jan 17 Soyoil and crude palm oil futures on Indian commodity exchanges extended gains on Thursday afternoon after the government decided to raise import duty on crude edible oils.

India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude edible oils, Information Minister Manish Tewari, a move taken to stem overseas purchases by the world's top vegetable oil buyer and protect its domestic oilseed growers.

Soyoil futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange extended gains up to 1 percent, while crude palm oil futures on Multi Commodity Exchange rose up to 2.6 percent after the announcement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)