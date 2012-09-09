(Refiles to add dropped word "of" in first paragraph)
By Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, Sept 10 A boom in India's management
education sector that saw the number of business schools triple
to almost 4,000 over the last five years has ended as students
find expensive courses are no guarantee of a well-paid job in a
slowing economy.
India's seemingly unstoppable economic rise, an aspiring
middle class' desire to stand out in a competitive job market,
and a lucrative opportunity for investors fuelled a bubble in
business education that is now starting to deflate.
About 140 schools offering Master of Business Administration
(MBA) courses are expected to close this year, as 35 percent of
their places were vacant in 2011-12, up from 15-20 percent in
2006-07, a report by ratings agency Crisil found.
"The boom which was there has gone," said Anshul Sharma,
chairman of Asma Institute of Management, which he started in
2004 in Pune, about 150 km (95 miles) from Mumbai.
"Those who entered this industry with a motive to make money
are leaving because there is not much money left. Every college
is working to sustain itself," said Sharma.
There was a near four-fold rise to more than 352,000 MBA
course spots in the five years to March 2012.
But the allure of so-called B-schools outside the top tier
is fading as the economy grows at its slowest in nine years,
with the financial sector especially sluggish, and amid
questions about the quality of some schools.
Only 29 percent of graduates from Indian business schools -
excluding those from the top 20 schools - get a job straight
after completing their course, compared with 41 percent in 2008.
Aditya Dighe took out a 330,000 rupee ($5,900) loan to fund
his MBA from a school in India's financial hub of Mumbai. Four
months and 18 job interviews after graduating, the 26-year-old
is still looking for a job that will pay enough to cover his
expenses and monthly loan instalments of 10,000 rupees.
"The B-schools have promoted their brand only on placements
and by boasting about salary packages. The course is theoretical
and you don't learn the skills corporates want," he said.
BIG BUSINESS STRUGGLES
Private education is big business in India. KPMG pegs the
industry at nearly $50 billion and projects it to reach $115
billion by 2018. But growth rates are not uniform across the
primary, secondary and tertiary education sectors.
"A third of all management colleges are struggling," said
Narayanan Ramaswamy, a partner at KPMG.
At the peak before the global financial crisis, new business
schools were cropping up almost every day, some in remote towns
where even quality secondary education is hard to come by.
There are two strands of MBA courses.
MBA degrees are offered by schools overseen by the All-India
Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the regulatory body for
higher education. These schools must be affiliated to a
university, have a maximum of 120 students and fees are capped
by state governments.
A second stream allows colleges to offer diplomas that are
not accredited by AICTE. There are no standardised curriculums,
class sizes are bigger and fees can be higher. An institution
can offer both accredited and non-accredited MBA courses.
In a city such as Pune, something of an education hub, it
costs about 40-50 million rupees over two years to set up a
management school, which can be as basic as a modest building
with classrooms, a small library and a computer room.
When demand was outrunning supply, students were willing to
pay high fees for the autonomous courses, that tend to be more
industry-relevant, in order to get a leg up in the job market.
"People who had some land and money saw a great investment
opportunity in the demand-supply gap and there was a rush to
open schools," said Dhiraj Mathur, executive director at
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
"They were not thinking about the faculty, location,
employability and brand name. They thought setting up a school
would take care of the rest."
Now, some new institutions are discontinuing their
autonomous courses despite often better quality education,
because with no guarantee of a job, students are opting for
cheaper, AICTE-approved courses.
SPOILING THE SYSTEM
Schools with little or no track record fill seats by paying
existing students up to 40,000 rupees for referring other
students, Asma's Sharma said, whereas some hire agents, paying
them upwards of 50,000 rupees for every student they get.
Sharma cannot afford to pay hefty commissions and is
struggling to fill the 120 seats at his institute. Last year he
enrolled only 45 students, and needs about 80 to break even.
"Today, students do not ask what and how they will be
taught. They only ask about placements and salary packages, and
what discounts we offer on the fees," he added.
"This is spoiling the education system but if we don't try
and accommodate them we will not be able to survive."
Elite institutes still attract students despite high fees as
they have strong reputations, and their graduates are favoured
by recruiters.
As a result, competition is fierce for the relatively few
places in the state-run Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in
Ahmedabad, and the Indian School of Business (ISB), started by
two former McKinsey employees in Hyderabad in central India.
Fees at IIM in Ahmedabad are 1.55 million rupees for the
two-year MBA programme. ISB, an autonomous college associated
with international schools like Kellogg, Wharton and London
Business School, charges 2.2 million rupees.
Online job portal MyHiringClub.com found the average
starting salary for graduates of India's top B-schools was
about$32,400, about 1.8 million rupees, more than four times the
average of $7,550 for other MBA graduates.
Lavina Thadani, a 23-year-old MBA graduate from Pune,
settled for a low-paying job in the capital markets team at a
media house after a three-month search yielded little else.
"I expected more after spending so much on my MBA," said
Thadani who took a 300,000-rupee loan to get her degree but
earns only about 200,000 rupees a year. "If I had known earlier
I would have never done my MBA," she said.
($1 = 55.7350 Indian rupees)
(Editing by John Mair)