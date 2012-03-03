MUMBAI, March 3 Shares in Indian
hospitality firm EIH rose as much as 15 percent
on Saturday after a subsidiary of Reliance Industries
bought an additional 3.73 percent stake for 1.92
billion rupees in an open market transaction.
The Bombay Stock Exchange was open on Saturday to
test a new software.
Shares of EIH, owner of the Oberoi chain of hotels, rose to
a session's high of 103.20 rupees per share in a flat Mumbai
market following the stake sale.
Reliance Industries, which now owns 18.53 percent in the
hospitality firm, bought shares from Gaylord Impex and Pivet
Finances for 90 rupees each, data from the stock exchange
showed.
As on Dec. 31, 2011, Reliance Industries had a 14.8 percent
stake in the company.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)