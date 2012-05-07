MUMBAI May 7 Indian drugmaker Elder
Pharmaceuticals is exploring options to sell its
nutrition products business, two sources with direct knowledge
of the development said.
One of the sources said Elder is looking for a valuation of
roughly $60 million to $75 million for the business, which
includes about 20 brands, and that discussions are at a very
early stage.
Elder Pharma Joint Managing Director Alok Saxena denied that
the company was looking to sell the business.
"We are not selling anything, nor are we discussing this
with anybody," Saxena said in an emailed reply to a query from
Reuters.
The nutrition supplements market in India, home to more than
1.3 billion people, is relatively undeveloped and valued at
about $1 billion, according to the lobby group Federation of
Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
A rapidly expanding middle-class, increasing incidence of
diabetes and longer life spans are driving demand for nutrition
products in India, an opportunity that has caught the attention
of multinationals.
Last year, French drugmaker Sanofi's India unit
Aventis Pharma acquired the nutrition business of
Universal Medicare for about 5 billion rupees ($93.34
million)while Danone agreed to buy the baby nutrition
business of India's Wockhardt for $355 million.
U.S. drugmaker Abbott Laboratories last week agreed
to set up a research and development centre with India's Biocon
to develop affordable nutrition products for the
domestic market.
"The talks are only at consideration stage and this business
is a small division for Elder," a second source said.
Both sources declined to be identified because the matter is
private.
Elder Pharmaceuticals sells popular nutritional products
such as multi-vitamin tablets Eldervit, kidney dietary
supplement drug Nephrocaps and Elmecob, a tablet used to support
anemia treatment.
($1 = 53.56 rupees)
