BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
May 13 Three months ended March 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated) Net Profit 238.9 vs 235.7 Net Sales 4,390.5 vs 3,475.4 Results are standalone. NOTE: Elecon Engineering Co Ltd is a civil engineering firm. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.