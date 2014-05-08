By Biswajyoti Das
| GUWAHATI, India
GUWAHATI, India May 8 Several homes and stores
in India's tea-growing state of Assam were set on fire by
unidentified persons, police said, the latest attack in an area
where Muslim villagers were killed in a massacre last week.
The unrest on Wednesday night comes towards the end of a
marathon national election that has heightened ethnic and
religious divisions in some parts of India.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), widely expected
to emerge as the largest party in elections that end next week,
has strongly condemned the violence and blamed the Congress
party, which runs Assam and leads the national government.
But the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi,
has ramped up verbal attacks on illegal immigration by Muslims
from nearby Bangladesh, drawing criticism from his opponents
that he is stirring up trouble.
At least 41 people were killed in Assam by suspected
militants belonging to the Bodo tribe in three massacres last
week. They were believed to be revenge attacks after Muslims
voted against the Bodo candidate.
Security forces on Thursday said the suspected Bodo
militants had since fled to neighbouring Bhutan.
India shares a border with the Himalayan country and
citizens do not need any documents to travel there.
"As the border is open, it is easier for the militants to
cross over," S. N. Singh, a senior police officer told
reporters. He said the Indian government had asked Bhutan to
keep a watch on the border.
Sporadic outbreaks of violence are common against Muslims
who live alongside the Bodo tribe in western Assam, near the
border with Bangladesh.
Bodo militants say the Muslims are undocumented immigrants
from Bangladesh who have taken their ancestral lands, but
members of the minority group say they were mostly born in
India.
(Writing by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Tommy Wilkes & Kim
Coghill)