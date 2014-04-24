NEW DELHI, April 24 At least six police and poll
officials were killed in India in two attacks on Thursday, one
in a region hit by a Maoist insurgency and the other in Kashmir,
the mainly-Muslim region where many voters are boycotting the
election.
Five officers were killed when assailants - that police
suspect were left-wing rebels - blew up a bus carrying election
workers in Dumka, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, police
chief M.L. Meena said. A second police source said the death
toll could rise to eight.
Jharkhand forms part of a belt running down eastern India
that is prone to attacks by rebels who target politicians and
businesses they believe are colluding to ruin the livelihoods of
native tribal groups.
In the second incident, one election official was killed and
five people wounded in a gun attack in Indian-ruled Kashmir,
where many people stayed away from voting in a constituency that
had been hit by pre-poll violence.
"Militants this evening fired at polling staff in South
Kashmir's Shopian district, killing one poll official and
injuring five others, including two poll officials and three
policemen," South Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters.
Voting on Thursday was the sixth of 10 rounds in India's
five-week-election, with ballots cast in states including Tamil
Nadu and West Bengal. These regions could hold the balance of
power if Narendra Modi's opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
and its allies fail to win an outright majority.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneshwar and Fayaz Bukhari
in Srinagar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)