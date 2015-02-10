(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE Feb 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's prime
minister has tasted his first defeat at the polls since last
year's impressive general election victory. For now, losing
control of Delhi's state assembly is a minor embarrassment for
Narendra Modi. But his upstart rival, the anti-corruption
crusader Arvind Kejriwal, could use his perch as the state's
chief minister to take his left-wing rhetoric national. If that
forces Modi to rethink his pro-business policies, investors will
suffer.
With votes still being counted on Feb. 10, Modi's Bharatiya
Janata Party looked set to win fewer than 10 of the 70 seats in
the assembly, according to India's Election Commission. "Aam
Aadmi" - Common Man Party - swept the ballot.
It's not the first time that Kejriwal has pulled off an
electoral coup. Last year, too, he won control of the assembly,
but resigned as chief minister after just 49 tumultuous days.
Assuming he doesn't repeat the same mistake, some
high-profile skirmishes are guaranteed. During his previous
stint, Kejriwal accused Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries of
causing an artificial shortage of gas and threatened to cancel
younger brother Anil Ambani's license to sell power in Delhi.
What might he do next? Modi government's tweaks to a land
acquisition law offer the agitator the perfect opportunity to
appeal to rural voters. If Kejriwal can rally farmers against
the amendments, it would become almost impossible to acquire
land for badly needed infrastructure projects.
The other threat is to electronic commerce. The industry is
India's hottest investment bet, with global giants like Amazon
, SoftBank and Alibaba vying for a
spot. Kejriwal's staunch opposition to online retailing seems to
have endeared him to Delhi's traders and small shopkeepers, who
have traditionally backed the BJP. If the Modi government
stymies the growth of e-commerce to retain its core voters,
investors may take fright.
None of these risks are immediate. The Common Man Party has
hardly any presence in India's parliament and may initially
focus its energy on Delhi. Still, with Sonia Gandhi's Congress
Party struggling for survival, Kejriwal could eventually
challenge Modi on the national stage. Losing Delhi could go from
being a minor embarrassment to a major setback.
twitter.com/andymukherjee70
CONTEXT NEWS
- Arvind Kejriwal's "Aam Aadmi" or Common Man Party appeared
to be heading for a landslide victory in the state election for
Delhi. At 11 a.m. in New Delhi (0530 GMT), it was leading in 66
out of 70 assembly seats, India's Election Commission said on
its website.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, lost its bid to form a government in the state that houses
the nation's capital. Modi said on his Twitter feed that he had
congratulated Kejriwal on his victory and assured him of
"complete support in the development of Delhi."
- Election Commission web site - updated results:
eciresults.nic.in/
- Reuters: India's ruling party trounced in Delhi in big
blow for Modi
RELATED COLUMNS
A tactical retreat
An uncommon party
This time is different
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)