NEW DELHI May 23 Dissenting voices in India's
Congress party have for the first time lashed out at the
campaign team of Rahul Gandhi, who led the 128-year-old party to
the worst electoral defeat in its history last week.
A decade in power for Congress ends on Monday when Narendra
Modi takes over as prime minister. Modi won a historic majority
on May 16 and the defeated party now faces the prospect of a
long spell in opposition.
Rahul is the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that has been
at the heart of the Congress party since independence from
Britain in 1947. The family has given the country three prime
ministers, along with Sonia Gandhi, the power behind the throne
in the outgoing government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
On Monday, Congress's top leadership instinctively closed
ranks around Rahul and his mother, party president Sonia, and
rejected their offer to resign. But anger at the dismal
performance has since begun to bubble over, amid concerns the
party, and the dynasty, may never recover.
Milind Deora, a former federal minister, said Gandhi's
secretive coterie of advisers, who had no electoral experience,
"did not listen" to party cadres and legislators.
"We felt our voices don't matter. This has to change," Deora
told the Indian Express. "It is not the advisers alone. The
people who take the advice also have to bear responsibility."
Although Deora did not offer names, the remark appeared to
be aimed at Rahul Gandhi himself, who rarely, if ever, endures
any criticism from party colleagues.
Several other high profile lawmakers have spoken out against
the campaign this week, saying there was a rift between
grassroots workers and party leaders. One outgoing minister,
K.V. Thomas, called on Rahul's charismatic sister Priyanka
Gandhi to play a bigger party role.
During the campaign, Gandhi surrounded himself with a small
group of mostly foreign-educated trusted aides who operated out
of his central Delhi home, which was often felt to be out of
bounds for others in the party.
"They do not relate to the issues of the people, then how
can they give advice?" P.C. George, chief whip of the
Congress-led coalition in the southern state of Kerala told
Reuters.
"Rahulji is not competent to fight Mr. Modi," he said, using
a term of respect for Gandhi, while describing the blistering
national defeat as the "Waterloo of the Congress Party."
OUT OF TOUCH
At the Congress headquarters in Delhi, party functionaries
said the party's top leaders were shocked by the result because
they were out of touch with grassroots workers during the
campaign.
Congress got a meagre haul of 44 seats in the 545-member
lower house of parliament. The BJP's tally was a record 282.
Rahul Gandhi, the great-grandson of India's first prime
minister Jawaharlal Nehru, may have led a disastrous election
campaign, but he is unlikely to be ousted because without the
Gandhis, many in Congress fear the party would break up.
On Monday, Sonia and Rahul both tendered their resignations
in an act of self-criticism that ended with the party's top
brass voting that they should stay. Sonia Gandhi told the
meeting she would overhaul the party and come back fighting.
"Most of all what we need is for our party to accept that
unless we undertake some structural changes, we will not be able
to meet the serious challenges we face," she said.
(Reporting By Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and Ron Popeski)