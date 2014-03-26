NEW DELHI, March 26 India's ruling Congress
party, facing a likely general election defeat, defended its
economic track record over a decade in power and sought to woo
voters with offers of further costly welfare measures.
The party, controlled by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty and its
scion Rahul Gandhi, is expected to lose due to public anger over
graft scandals, high inflation and an economy growing at its
slowest pace in a decade.
Unveiling its election manifesto on Wednesday, the party
said it would lift 800 million people - almost as many as have
the right to vote - into the middle class and raise gross
domestic product (GDP) growth to 8 percent within three years.
Appealing to its core constituency of poorer voters with a
call for inclusive growth, Congress proposed new rights to
include guaranteed access to health, pensions, housing and even
"to entrepreneurship".
"Growth by itself is not sufficient," Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh told an event at which Congress president Sonia
Gandhi made a rare public appearance in support of son Rahul's
leadership of the party's flagging campaign.
The 50-page policy document was long on policies to
redistribute wealth with fewer proposals on how to generate it,
reflecting a left-leaning heritage that predates independence in
1947.
The nationalist opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),
which opinion polls show winning the most seats in the election
starting on April 7, is expected to unveil a more pro-business
manifesto next week, party sources said.
FISCAL BURDEN
The Congress proposals risk further straining public
finances, already under duress due to weak tax receipts and high
public spending.
Already, party programmes like guaranteed paid work and
subsidised grain for 67 percent of India's population cost about
1 percent of GDP. The party contends that these have helped pull
138 million people - more than the combined population of
Britain, Spain and Australia - out of poverty on its watch.
The manifesto "suggests that the focus will be on getting
the economy back on track", Nomura economists Sonal Varma and
Aman Mohunta said in a research note.
"However, the entitlement-based policies will continue and
will be widened to cover housing and health, which will entail a
higher fiscal cost," they said, adding that farm subsidies would
be inflationary.
Seeking to blunt BJP prime minister candidate Narendra
Modi's campaign, the ruling party promised to generate 100
million new jobs for youth in a decade. It floated a plan,
similar to Modi's, to create 100 new urban clusters.
It also pledged to trim the federal fiscal deficit to 3
percent of GDP in the next three years from 4.6 percent
projected for the current fiscal year.
To achieve that goal, Congress would rationalise spending on
subsidies, which currently amounts to 2.2 percent of GDP, and
charge a user fee for access to uninterrupted power supplies and
better train services.
It has also promised to enact a general goods and services
tax. The measure, stuck for years, would convert the country
into a single fiscal union and add 2 percentage points to
overall economic growth, economists estimate.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine/Ruth Pitchford)