By Sruthi Gottipati
AURANGABAD, India, April 5 On the eve of India's
mammoth general election, even some members of the ruling
Congress party appear to have accepted it will not return to
power, raising a question mark on the future of its leader,
Rahul Gandhi.
The frontrunner to become prime minister after the five-week
election starting on Monday is opposition Hindu nationalist
leader Narendra Modi, although opinion polls suggest he will
fall short of a majority and will need to form a coalition.
On Friday, the last major poll before the election had the
BJP and its allies winning up to 246 seats in the 543-member
parliament. Congress, which has ruled India for over 50 of the
67 years since independence, was forecast to win between
111-123.
Apparently resigned to a poor performance in this election,
some Congress insiders have started trying to put a positive
spin on a likely spell in opposition.
"Being in opposition in democratic politics gives a great
opportunity to the party," Mani Shankar Aiyar, a senior Congress
official and former government minister, told Reuters. "We need
to democratise the party."
Another senior party member said: "This is a tough election.
At the moment, the BJP appears to have an advantage."
Officially, Congress says the opinion polls have got it
wrong and it will emerge as the single largest party.
"We're extremely confident," said party spokesman Sanjay
Jha. "After Rahul Gandhi said we'll win, we've been especially
upbeat. Poll findings will have no bearing."
Nevertheless, some Congress members have said the inability
of 43-year-old Gandhi, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political
dynasty, to effectively counter Modi has led to its woes. And
although Gandhi has vowed to revitalise the party, they doubt he
has the acumen to eventually lead it back to power.
Some senior members of Congress favour his younger sister
Priyanka, the Times of India newspaper said this week. It quoted
senior general secretary Janardan Dwivedi as saying that
Priyanka Gandhi had been interested in "political developments
and the language of politics" since an early age.
In a party where Rahul Gandhi is at least publicly seen as
the unquestioned heir, the report created a storm.
Jha, the Congress spokesman, said the comments about
Priyanka Gandhi were speculative. "She's not said anything
personally. I would say any statement on what she will do in the
future is a matter of speculation," he said.
Priyanka has restricted her political activities to
supporting her brother and campaigning in her mother Sonia
Gandhi's constituency. But many Congress faithful see her easy
campaign style and marked resemblance to her grandmother, former
prime minister Indira Gandhi, as a sign that she could revive
the party's fortunes.
DOESN'T HAVE CONFIDENCE
On the stump, Rahul Gandhi, the son, grandson and
great-grandson of former prime ministers, draws crowds but even
those in the audience do not fancy his chances.
Kept waiting for hours, thousands of listless young
supporters in Aurangabad, a down-at-heel district in Bihar
state, come alive as Gandhi's helicopter descends, throwing up a
plume of dust.
With a designer stubble and wearing white cotton 'kurta'
tunic over blue jeans, Gandhi strides onto a rickety stage.
Pushing up his sleeves, he appeals in his speech to core
Congress voters.
"We want the poor to feel that they are a part of this
nation. This is our dream for India," Gandhi tells a crowd that
appears enthused more by his celebrity appeal than his rhetoric.
Despite criticism that his brand of Hindu nationalist
politics is divisive, Modi has dominated the campaign. He has
focused on effective government and creating jobs, which has
resonated better with the country's 815 million voters.
Congress, which has been in power for the last decade, has
struggled to overcome a series of corruption scandals, slowing
economic growth and an inability to push policy.
At the election meeting, insurance agent Dharmendra Singh
came early to get a ringside view of Gandhi. But he will cast
his vote for Modi, impressed by a stint working in the western
state of Gujarat which the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate has
led for the past decade.
"There's no graft. There's 24-hour electricity," says the
25-year-old. "I want to see Narendra Modi as prime minister."
Away from the rally, teacher Kamala Devi has come to
Aurangabad to visit the district school office. A lifelong
Congress voter, she shakes her head vigorously when asked about
Rahul Gandhi.
"He doesn't take a stand. He doesn't have confidence," says
Devi, 56. "What they want to do is good. Their thinking is good,
but they don't get things done."
The turning point of the election campaign, many analysts
say, was Gandhi's first major television interview in January,
which he fluffed.
Asked if he was afraid of losing the election to Modi, he
replied in the third person: "Rahul Gandhi and millions of
youngsters in this country want to change the way the system in
this country works."
Gandhi appeared nervous and ill-prepared and the interview
was widely criticised as a public relations disaster. He has not
given any others since.
"How can he reform the system that made him what he is?"
said Mohan Guruswamy, a political analyst. "It would have been a
smart strategy if he was an outsider. But now it looks
contrived."
Although any talk of a role Priyanaka Gandhi may have in
Congress is nascent, it has begun. One strategist, however,
described her as an ace in the sleeve, and not to be used now.
"There's the feeling that this is not the best election in
terms of our prospects, so why waste our ace?" said the
strategist, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity
due the sensitivity of the matter.
