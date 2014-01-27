NEW DELHI Jan 27 The young anti-graft party
that stormed to power in India's capital Delhi last month plans
to field at least 73 candidates in national elections due by May
to stand against politicians accused of crimes, its founder said
on Monday.
Following its strong performance in Delhi, interest in the
year-old Aam Aadmi - Common Man - Party has surged. Since an
announcement earlier this month that it would contest the
general election, its membership has passed 10 million.
Until now the party had not said how many of the 540 lower
house parliamentary seats it might contest in an election
pitting the centre-left governing coalition against front runner
opposition candidate Narendra Modi.
While polls suggest the debutant party is unlikely to win
more than a dozen or so seats, its success in Delhi has shaken
up the national race, with Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and the
ruling Congress party both aping Aam Aadmi's anti-elite,
anti-corruption language.
Even a small clutch of seats for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
could be enough to deny Modi a chance at forming a government,
and give AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal a say in national policy.
The AAP will put up candidates in constituencies of 73
members of parliament who face serious criminal charges.
Candidates will also stand for the seats of central government
ministers which the party believes are corrupt, Kejriwal said in
an interview with Reuters.
"The most important thing is there are a large number of
cabinet ministers who have indulged in corruption, they need to
be defeated," Kejriwal said.
"There are nearly 162 people in Lok Sabha who have criminal
charges against them and there are 73 out of them who have
serious charges against them. They need to be defeated, we will
put up strong candidates against them," said Kejriwal, who was
sworn in as the head of Delhi's city government on Dec. 28.
He did not say how many, or which, government ministers
would be a target.
Indian voters are notorious for rewarding candidates with
criminal accusations against them. Politicians accused of crimes
had a higher success rate than others in the last parliamentary
election in 2009.
"It is for the people to decide if they want to support
clean politics or not. Earlier the people used to say they
didn't have an option, now we will provide them with a clean
option," Kejriwal said.
The AAP is expected to also field national election
candidates in constituencies in New Delhi and in the
neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab.
