NEW DELHI May 18 More legislators charged with
crimes will sit in India's new parliament than previously, a
democracy watchdog said on Sunday, in a reminder that crime
still pays in the world's largest democracy.
Prime minister-elect Narendra Modi, who made fighting graft
a central plank of his victorious campaign, won a stunning
mandate to govern India by claiming the first clear majority in
three decades.
But many of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) colleagues
elected to the new parliament faces serious criminal charges.
Four out of the nine legislators who face murder cases come from
his party.
Thirty-four percent of the winners in India's election have
criminal cases pending against them, four percentage points more
than in 2009, analysis of the candidates affidavits by the
Association for Democratic Reforms found.
Of that, 21 percent were charged with serious crimes such as
murder, kidnapping and sexual assault, up from 15 percent in the
last election, the group said.
In India, political parties are more likely to field
criminals who are able to pay their own way. Election expenses
have soared, with as much as $5 billion estimated to have been
spent in this election.
Moreover, criminals are often winners, with voters choosing
candidates they think will take care of their parochial
interests when the state isn't able to, analysts say.
Criminals who have easy access to liquid forms of financing
can see politics as a lucrative career.
"Many of these deep-pocketed candidates view the money they
must spend on elections ... as a down payment on an investment
that offers serious returns," Milan Vaishnav of the Carnegie
Endowment for International Peace wrote in a recent commentary.
(Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Simon Cameron-Moore)