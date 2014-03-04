Rahul Gandhi (L), India's ruling Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, waves to his supporters during a road show ahead of the 2014 general elections at Samuguri village in Assam February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

A supporter of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wears a headgear with a portrait of Modi during a rally being addressed by Modi ahead of the 2014 general elections, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI India will announce the dates of a parliamentary election on March 5, the election commission said on Tuesday.

The commission said it would hold a news conference at 1030 am (0500 GMT). Spokesman Rajesh Malhotra said the election dates would be unveiled at the conference.

India's election will be the largest the world has seen and is expected to be held in several stages between April and May.

It pits pro-business Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, from the opposition, against a centre-left government that has lost popularity because of a weak economy and corruption scandals.

(Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)