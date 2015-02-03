(Repeating Tuesday's story with no change to text)
By Andrew MacAskill and Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI Feb 3 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi is facing his first state election defeat since taking
charge last year, opinion polls show, a result that would dent
his chances of consolidating power needed to speed up an
economic recovery.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has ordered scores of its
top national and state leaders to campaign for this weekend's
high-profile election to the Delhi assembly where a small
anti-corruption party is threatening to stop its momentum.
But even the appointment of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to
oversee the campaign while he is writing this month's federal
budget may not be enough.
"This is the first time that we may see Modi's momentum
stopped and that will be a shock," said Satish Misra, a
political analyst at the Observer Research Foundation. "Despite
putting every last drop of energy into this campaign, it looks
like the BJP is heading for defeat."
Modi needs to win most of the state elections over the next
four years to gain control of both houses of parliament to
deliver on his promise of jobs and economic growth. The upper
house, where his party is in a minority, is frustrating his
efforts to pass laws related to tax and foreign investment.
The BJP's campaign has been marked by infighting with party
workers frustrated that Kiran Bedi, the first woman officer in
the Indian Police Service, was appointed as the party's chief
ministerial candidate - even though she wasn't a party member
until three weeks ago.
India's most powerful Hindu group, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak
Sangh, which is also the ideological parent of the BJP, said on
Tuesday the party was struggling in Delhi and criticised Bedi,
saying she was unpopular.
The Aam Aadmi, an anti-corruption party, is on course to win
between 36 and 41 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly,
according to three opinion polls published this week.
The BJP is on course to win between 27 and 32 seats and the
Congress party, which has dominated politics over the last
century, will win between two and seven seats, its worst-ever
performance in the city, the polls show.
The vote will take place on Feb. 7 and the results will be
announced three days later.
BJP spokesman Sudhanshu Mittal dismissed reports that the
party was getting nervous about a likely defeat.
"Who said we are in panic? We will deploy all the resources
at our command. This is Delhi. Ministers and parliament members
live here. Why should they not campaign?"
(Editing by Nick Macfie)