NEW DELHI May 16 If prime minister-elect
Narendra Modi can revive a faltering economy, as his people
clearly believe he can, India may finally be able to deal with
overseas allies, foes and rivals from a position of strength.
Elections are won and lost on domestic issues, and the 2014
ballot, in which Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a
resounding victory in results on Friday, was no exception.
But the Hindu nationalist's focus on reviving a flagging
economy will also feed through into foreign policy issues
ranging from regional security to trade.
"If the country looks strong, then even its companions will
change, neighbours will change and the atmosphere will change,"
Modi, 63, said in a recent TV interview.
Dating back to the Cold War, India has tended to avoid close
alliances. Its ability to project power rests largely with its
nuclear deterrent. And, despite a population of 1.2 billion, the
diplomatic corps is barely larger than Singapore's.
Balancing Beijing's great-power ambitions, and keeping
Washington interested in the region after U.S. troops pull out
of Afghanistan, will require India to raise its game, or risk
leaving its land borders and sea lanes vulnerable, experts say.
But, given their history of mutual suspicion and war,
Pakistan remains the challenge most likely to dominate Modi's
foreign policy agenda at least in the short term.
"It is not possible to have discussions amid bomb blasts and
gunshots," he said in the same Times Now TV interview.
Modi in fact vowed continuity in India's dealings with
Islamabad over disputed Kashmir, the Muslim-majority region
which Pakistan also claims as its own.
The neighbours have fought three wars over Kashmir, the
third, in 1999, a smaller conflict that was undeclared. And
India never fully quelled a separatist insurgency in the part of
the region it controls which claimed tens of thousands of lives.
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif quickly extended an
invitation for Modi to visit, supporting Modi's agenda of
economic revival.
"In order to resolve disputes, you need better relations and
more dialogue, and improving economic ties is the best way to
get there," Sartaj Aziz, Sharif's adviser on national security
and foreign affairs, told Reuters.
But the intelligence and security establishment in Islamabad
views Modi as an adversary and expects him to take a tough line.
"Modi has always rallied against Pakistan," said a top
Pakistani defence official. "He's openly suggesting cross border
covert ops against Pakistan. Under him, there will be much, much
more muscular Indian diplomacy."
GETTING TO KNOW YOU
Modi's compelling victory, in which the BJP claimed India's
strongest mandate in 30 years, will assure him greater control
over India's trade and security agenda.
"The challenge for India is no longer about the world
impinging on its choices, but to use its economic and political
weight to shape the external environment to its benefit,"
journalist and commentator C. Raja Mohan wrote recently for the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Possibly sensing the strength of the political tailwind
sweeping Modi towards power, Washington sent a coded message of
warmth as voting ended on Monday, calling India's election an
"inspiring example" of democracy.
Washington denied Modi a visa in 2005 over sectarian riots
in Gujarat three years earlier, when he had just become chief
minister of the state, in which more than 1,000 people, most of
them Muslims, were killed.
Modi has denied any wrongdoing and an inquiry ordered by
India's Supreme Court found no case to answer.
U.S. diplomats say he would now be welcome to visit. But
instead of rolling out the red carpet, a first meeting is likely
to come on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in
New York this autumn.
Washington wants to quintuple trade with India to half a
trillion dollars, but India's $11 billion bilateral surplus has
created friction in areas like pharmaceuticals that will have to
be addressed once Modi forms a government.
But analysts believe he could bring a new assertiveness to
the table.
"The question is not how the U.S. would deal with a Modi
victory - the question is rather how Modi would want to deal
with the U.S.," said David Sloan, Asia director of the Eurasia
Group political risk consultancy.
British Prime Minister David Cameron had no hesitation in
calling to congratulate the prime minister-elect and has already
invited him to visit - an invitation Modi accepted.
TRADE IS KEY
Getting involved in trade initiatives like the U.S-backed
Trans-Pacific Partnership or wrapping up a long-delayed free
trade deal with the European Union will be vital to delivering
on Modi's promise to create millions of new jobs every year.
India runs a trade deficit of nearly $40 billion with China,
which, thanks to its embrace of export-led growth, now has an
economy four times larger.
Modi wants follow a similar path of job-intensive growth,
but for the time being will be able to do little to narrow
China's three-to-one lead in defence spending.
Analysts and diplomats said Modi would have an opportunity
to revive a dormant process to delineate the long Indo-Chinese
border. In return he might want to tie progress there to greater
access to the Chinese market and stem the type of outward
infrastructure investments that has helped Beijing to acquire
friends and influence in India's backyard.
"If I were a betting man, which I'm not, I would suspect
that Modi's first visit would be to China," said W.P.S. Sidhu, a
senior fellow at the Brookings India Centre and Brookings
Institution.
A trip to Tokyo could also be on the cards - Modi is an
admirer of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. As chief minister of the
state of Gujarat, he has developed strong ties with Japanese
investors who have backed major infrastructure projects.
Modi will also be expected to attend a summit of leaders
from the BRICS caucus of emerging markets, which includes
Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa, just after the soccer
World Cup hosted by the Latin American nation.
