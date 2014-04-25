(Corrects Tesco RIC)
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, April 25 An eminent Indian-born
economist positioning himself to advise Narendra Modi if the
opposition leader becomes India's next prime minister would urge
him to allow more foreign investment and trade to spur slow
growth and curtail government spending.
Modi is favourite to become prime minister for the Hindu
nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has a strong
lead in opinion polls. He is running on a platform of reviving
an economy going through its worst slowdown since the 1980s.
For the first time addressing his potential role in a Modi
government, Jagdish Bhagwati, known as the most famous living
economist never to win a Nobel prize, told Reuters he saw
himself on an external council advising the prime minister.
"I'd be glad to chair something like that, and I think
that's what they might do," Bhagwati said.
In a possible sign of the influence of Bhagwati's brand of
free-market thinking, he said his pro-growth protege Arvind
Panagariya was a strong candidate for the more hands-on role of
chief economist to the prime minister, if Modi is elected.
"The kind of person they would want, and I think correctly,
as a chief economist would be my co-author, who is about 60
compared to my 80. I don't have that kind of energy any more,"
Bhagwati said, adding that people close to Modi had approached
him to ask about Panagariya's suitability for the role.
A BJP spokeswoman said she was not aware of any plans to
invite Bhagwati and Panagariya to advise.
If the two Columbia University economists did end up working
for Modi, it could put them at odds with more protectionist
factions in the party and its allies.
"To enhance growth, he will need to promise that India will
open more to trade and FDI (foreign direct investment)," said
Bhagwati.
FOREIGN RETAILERS HAMPERED
Bhagwati urged the next government to position India as a
trading power, seeking to enter, on its own terms, regional
pacts such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership being negotiated
between the United States and East Asian nations.
He also expected Modi to move decisively to attract foreign
investment, and that he would eventually implement a policy
opposed by his party - to allow foreign retailers like Wal-Mart
and Tesco free access to Indian markets.
"He will do it, but he can't do it right away, because you
can't go against your party. It's impossible, he is not a stupid
man," he said, adding that Modi's room for manoeuvre would
depend on the size of a potential victory.
The BJP spokeswoman said the party had made its position on
the issue clear in its election manifesto, which said that it
welcomed FDI, but not in retail.
Restrictions introduced by the Congress party government
include tough local sourcing rules that have put most foreign
companies off taking the plunge into India's retail sector.
Bhagwati's most urgent policy prescription, however, is to
slow government spending, which he blames for high inflation.
"At the beginning he (Modi) has got to say 'look, we're
going to bring inflation under control' ... There is no escape
from turning off the spigot."
Bhagwati said he expected Modi to keep Reserve Bank of India
governor Raghuram Rajan, whose hawkish use of monetary policy to
target stubbornly high inflation has led some in the BJP to call
for his ouster.
"On the financial side his best bet is to stick with Raghu
Rajan," Bhagwati said. "We really need to 'brake' the economy,
try to put a stop to its fiscal profligacy."
SINGH'S FAILURE
Bhagwati's close friend, current Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh, ushered in India's first round of economic reforms in
1991, based in part on ideas they had discussed as students
together at Britain's Cambridge University in the 1950s.
But Bhagwati said that as prime minister over the past
decade Singh had failed to put his ideas into practice -
something he expected to change if Modi wins.
Congress used public spending to steer the economy through
the 2009 crisis, but critics say it was slow to rein it in,
leading to high inflation and a large fiscal deficit.
Bhagwati had a public academic spat over India's welfare
policies with Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, who was influential in
the current government.
While both men agree on the need for social spending and
economic growth to fight poverty, Bhagwati accuses Sen of not
backing reforms needed to stimulate growth, including in tax,
labour, privatisation and foreign investment.
"This time I have a much greater sense of excitement. This
time I know that these ideas that correspond to mine are to be
implemented, as they have been implemented over the years in
Gujarat," said Bhagwati, born to a Gujarati family in British
India.
Gujarat has been governed by Modi since 2001. Modi's record
of overseeing fast growth, new infrastructure and job creation
there is a key part of his appeal to voters.
