NEW DELHI Feb 10 India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was heading for election defeat in New Delhi at the hands of an anti-corruption party, a TV projection showed on Tuesday, in its first state loss since coming to power last year.

The Aam Admi, or Common Man Party, campaigning on pro-poor policies, was leading in 35 seats out of the 70 at stake in the capital. The BJP was ahead in 11 seats while Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, led in 4 seats.

News channel NDTV said its projection showed the AAP would win 42 seats, securing a comfortable majority.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Douglas Busvine)