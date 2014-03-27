(Fixes typo in paragraph 7)
By Frank Jack Daniel and Rajesh Kumar Singh
PATNA, India, March 28 Old enough to vote for
the first time, student Sheeba Shamim, the daughter of a middle
class family, and young construction workers sweating on a
nearby building site are impatient for a government in India
that delivers jobs and hope for the future.
They are among more than 100 million registered new voters,
who will cast their ballots when the world's biggest democracy
holds a general election that will run from April 7 to May 12.
The election comes as India struggles through its longest
period of sub-5 percent economic growth since the 1980s. Job
growth has slowed and infrastructure projects stalled just as
the biggest youth bulge the world has ever seen nears its peak
in a country where more than half its 1.2 billion people are
aged under 25.
Shamim, a 20-year-old undergraduate in media studies at
university in Patna, the capital of Bihar, one of the states
that make up India's Hindi speaking heartland, is hungry for
change.
"I want India to become the world's biggest economy. I want
my country to be at the top. If we get a perfect, strong leader,
that day is not far away when we actually get there," Shamim
told Reuters in a leafy college campus.
In five years, Shamim aims to anchor a national news show.
A few hundred metres away, 22-year-old construction worker
Ashok Tiwari dreams of becoming a music star. Right now, he
earns $3 a day building luxury flats for the newly wealthy in
what is one of the world's fastest growing cities.
"There are many issues that require urgent attention.
Corruption is the most important of them," Tiwari says. "You
have to make sure that jobs don't go to only those who have
money and can pay for them."
Having led the country for a decade, octogenarian Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh is due to retire, leaving behind a
Congress Party dogged by graft scandals and pilloried for its
poor handling of the economy.
India needs far faster economic growth rates than the 4.9
percent expected for the fiscal year that ends on March 31, but
it also needs to reduce inflation, currently running at just
over 8 percent.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says economic growth
averaging 8 percent is required to generate jobs for the
increasing numbers of youth joining the workforce. Some 200
million people will reach working age over the next two decades.
How well the next government does on that score will decide
whether India will follow China's dynamic growth path or
resemble Brazil in the 1980s, politically fragile and poor. Even
by the government's own estimates 270 million Indians still live
in poverty despite gains made in the past decade.
The ambitions of youngsters like Shamim and Tiwari reflect
changes taking place in giant northern states like Bihar and
neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, which have a combined population
almost that of the United States but have seen their development
lag while other regions have flourished.
Semi-urban sprawl and new roads blur boundaries between
villages and towns, while migration, new media, mobile phones,
and of course television, mean people are more keenly aware of
how the lives of others are improving faster than their own.
"Information has been democratised," said Saibal Dasgupta of
the Asia Development Research Institute, a think tank in Patna.
"Aspirations have no upper limits now. Even provincial India has
become aspirational."
"WE SHOULD BE LIKE CHINA..."
This mood seems to favour opposition candidate Narendra
Modi. The leader of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) has marketed himself as the man who will kickstart
the economy, bring in factories, and educate the densely
populated and still-poor heartland states.
"We should be like China or America," said Ravi Prakash
Shukla, 23, a science graduate who recently joined the BJP youth
wing to support Modi's campaign.
"I feel we can do better because we are young," he told
Reuters at a rally in Uttar Pradesh.
A BJP official involved in drafting the party's manifesto,
due to be released next week, said it would include ambitious
goals to create 250 million jobs over the next decade, build 100
'smart' cities, and construct a high speed rail network.
Critics acknowledge Modi's credentials as an economic
manager, but say he is autocratic and has sectarian tendencies
that could alienate India's large Muslim minority.
Opinion polls say support for Modi to become India's next
prime minister is at least double that of his nearest rival -
the Congress party's Rahul Gandhi.
Modi, 63, is even more popular among the young.
India is still largely rural, but a government jobs survey
shows that, for the first time, the number of people working on
farms has declined over the past decade, reflecting greater
opportunities to study or seek higher-status work.
However, the same 2013 data shows that construction work,
much of it on basic rural building sites, has been almost the
only employment created on a large scale since the Congress
party took power in 2004.
Tiwari, who supports Modi, is part of a wave of migrants
drawn back to Bihar by a construction boom, having spent years
zig-zagging across the country, working in an ice-cream factory
and a steel mill.
BEWARE OF THE NEW
India's fractured political landscape, with its dozens of
regional parties, makes it hard to be sure whether the BJP will
win enough seats for Modi to become prime minister. For all his
appeal to people's economic aspirations, regional and caste
politics will play a big part in how people vote.
Whatever government emerges, it will almost certainly be an
ideologically diverse coalition, and it will not be an easy task
to create all the jobs needed.
Investment growth is set for an 11-year low, and government
finances are tight, with a fiscal deficit equivalent to 4.6
percent of gross domestic product only achieved with the help of
some creative accounting.
In the past three years, India slipped from being the best
to the worst in terms of improved productivity among large
emerging markets. In 2013, productivity actually dropped,
according to data released in January by U.S. business research
group the Conference Board.
Modi has campaigned hard in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,
contrasting their poverty with the success of his industrialised
home state of Gujarat, which enjoys relatively high per-capita
income and low unemployment.
Not everyone is ready for Modi. The supervisor at Tiwari's
building site advised the young man to resist the attraction of
believing too readily that Modi could solve his problems.
"You can only have one father. Tomorrow you can't start
calling someone else your father," supervisor Kaushal Kishore
Singh told him. But then Singh is 72 years old.
