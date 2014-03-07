India, the world's largest democracy, will hold its general election in nine
stages staggered between April 7 and May 12.
Already, 814 million people have registered to vote - a number exceeding the
the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth
exercise are due on May 16.
Click on the links below to see the latest stories:
NEWS
>U.S. says ready to do business with Indian front-runner Modi
>Street fighting as India heads for April-May election
>Hindu nationalist Modi turns to Muslim voters
>Modi signals shift in favour of big retail
>Ruling party demands opinion poll ban after exposé
>Regional parties seal alliance ahead of elections
>Modi widens lead, BJP may win half the seats in key state: poll
>Anti-corruption party targets ministers
INTERVIEWS, ANALYSIS, INSIGHT
>From India's northern backwaters, a new business elite rises
>Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner
>Infrastructure splurge too late for this - or next - government
>FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election
>After stunning debut, Aam Aadmi Party scrambles to dispel doubts
(Compiled by Malini Menon in New Delhi)