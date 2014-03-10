Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
India, the world's largest democracy, will hold its general election in nine stages staggered between April 7 and May 12. Already, 814 million people have registered to vote - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise are due on May 16. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: NEWS >Anti-graft party takes aim at Modi's economic model >U.S. says ready to do business with Indian front-runner Modi >Street fighting as India heads for April-May election >Hindu nationalist Modi turns to Muslim voters >Ruling party demands opinion poll ban after exposé >Regional parties seal alliance ahead of elections >Modi widens lead, BJP may win half the seats in key state: poll >Anti-corruption party targets ministers INTERVIEWS, ANALYSIS, INSIGHT >India set to challenge U.S. for election-spending record >From India's northern backwaters, a new business elite rises >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >Infrastructure splurge too late for this - or next - government >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election >After stunning debut, Aam Aadmi Party scrambles to dispel doubts (Compiled by Malini Menon in New Delhi)
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR