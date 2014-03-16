* BJP candidate Modi will run in Varanasi
* Should boost Hindu support, focus on populous state
* Anti-corruption politician plans rival campaign there
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, March 16 The frontrunner to become
India's next prime minister has announced he will run for
election in the holy city of Varanasi, a decision that could
galvanise support among fellow Hindus but may focus attention on
accusations of religious bias.
As India heads towards a general election that will start
next month, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Saturday
the seat he will contest will be in Varanasi, where pilgrims
come to wash away their sins in the sacred Ganges river.
Running for election in the ancient city, sometimes called
the heart of Hinduism, will help Modi brush up his Hindu
nationalist credentials and also focus his campaign on a key
swing area, India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh.
Modi, who has ties to Hindu revivalist movements, is
campaigning on his record of economic management as chief
minister of the Gujarat state, and rarely talks about religion.
But the 63-year-old is dogged by accusations he did not do
enough to stop religious riots in Gujarat in 2002 when mobs
killed at least 1,000 people, mainly Muslims. He denies the
accusations and a Supreme Court investigation did not find
evidence to prosecute him.
"Grateful to the Party for giving me opportunity to contest
the election from the holy city of Varanasi! An honour to
contest from Varanasi," Modi wrote on Twitter.
Anti-corruption campaigner Arvind Kejriwal, who has shaken
up India's political landscape since a shock electoral debut
last year, said he was ready to compete against Modi for the
seat.
"If people of Varanasi decide to give me this
responsibility, I will accept it wholeheartedly," he told
supporters.
Former tax-collector Kejriwal was elected to lead the Delhi
state government last year but resigned after 49 days, accusing
the BJP and the ruling Congress party of blocking his
legislative agenda. He accuses Modi of collusion with big
business.
Opponents and former supporters accuse Kejriwal of
rabble-rousing and there have been violent clashes between his
followers and supporters of the BJP.
Kejriwal's party is not expected to win many seats in the
election, but it has frequently forced rivals onto the defensive
by taking pot-shots at senior politicians in established parties
it accuses of corruption.
The ruling Congress party's Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called
opinion polls predicting his party's defeat "a joke" and said he
expected to win the election.
In an interview with news agency PTI, widely reported in
local media, Gandhi said Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi - or Common Man -
Party would not be a factor at a national level.
He also criticised Modi, saying he had not been cleared of
responsibility for the riots.
"The specific allegation and evidence pointing to Mr Modi's
responsibility in the 2002 riots are yet to be adequately
probed," he said, and suggested the Supreme Court investigation
was flawed.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)