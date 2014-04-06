By Shyamantha Asokan
LAHOAL, India, April 7 Indians start voting in
the world's biggest ever election on Monday, with a Hindu
nationalist opposition party that has promised economic
rejuvenation and jobs tipped to emerge as the clear leader but
likely to fall short of an absolute majority.
The elections to choose members to the 543-seat Lok Sabha,
or House of the People, will be spread over five weeks, kicking
off in two small northeastern states, then spreading to the
northern Himalayan plateaus, western deserts and tropical south
before ending in the densely-populated northern plains. Results
are due on May 16.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Hindu nationalist
Narendra Modi, and its allies are forecast to win the biggest
chunk of seats but fall shy of a majority, according to a poll
released this week by respected Indian pollsters CSDS. In such a
situation, a coalition government led by the BJP is seen as the
most likely outcome.
India's 815 million voters are set to inflict a resounding
defeat on the ruling Congress party, led by the Nehru-Gandhi
dynasty, surveys show, after the longest economic slowdown since
the 1980s put the brakes on development and job creation in a
country where half of the population is under 25 years old.
But Modi is tainted by accusations that he failed to stop or
even encouraged anti-Muslim riots in 2002 in the state of
Gujarat, where he is chief minister. At least 1,000 people died
in the violence, most of them Muslims.
Modi has denied the charges and a Supreme Court inquiry
found no evidence to prosecute him.
India's remote northeast, a lush but underdeveloped border
region of eight states home to just 27.4 million voters, is a
test case for the appeal of Modi's promises to fill India with
new highways and fast trains and to take a tough line on
frontier disputes with neighbours. China claims sections of the
region.
"Modi is the best person for prime minister...because we
need industries that can create jobs," said Jyotirmoy Sharma, a
manager at a tea factory who lives in Lahoal village in Assam,
one of the two states due to vote on Monday. He voted for the
ruling Congress party in India's last two national elections in
2004 and 2009.
"Young people can't find good work here - the jobs available
are just about picking tea leaves," said Sharma, who worries
that his 14-year-old son will have to leave the area when he
finishes school. Assam is India's biggest tea-growing state.
Northeastern India is one of the few remaining strongholds
for Congress. The CSDS poll found that almost half of voters in
Assam, who have one of the country's lowest per capita incomes
and often still rely on the centre-left Congress' welfare
schemes, are set to support the party.
Most of the village's residents, who work as casual tea
pickers on surrounding plantations, told Reuters they planned to
vote for Congress. Many had not heard of Modi.
The debate in New Delhi is focused on whether Modi can win
enough seats to secure a stable coalition with India's
increasingly powerful regional parties and push through his
promised reforms.
India's diverse electorate and parliamentary system mean
that local leaders - and local issues such as their caste or
ethnic group - still hold great sway. In some constituencies
this could stymie the BJP, which has run a presidential-style
campaign focused wholly on Modi.
"I vote for the local candidate - that is who affects my
life," said Shanti Naik, a woman selling biscuits and shampoo
sachets at a stall in Lahoal who said she planned to vote for
Congress. "Whoever is in Delhi, it doesn't bother me."
(Additional reporting by Biswajyoti Das, Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)