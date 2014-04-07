* Hindu nationalist Modi maintains strong lead
* Manifesto can "lift the nation from the ditch", he says
* Turnout in five Assam constituencies is 75 percent
By Shyamantha Asokan
DIBRUGARH, India, April 7 The first Indians cast
their votes on Monday in the world's biggest election, with
Hindu nationalist opposition candidate Narendra Modi holding a
strong lead but likely to fall short of a majority.
Some 815 million people are registered to vote over the next
five weeks as the election ripples out in stages from two small
states near Myanmar to include northern Himalayan plateaus,
western deserts and the tropical south, before ending in the
densely-populated northern plains. Results are due on May 16.
Elderly women in saris and young men in jeans and polo
shirts lined up outside a dilapidated sports centre in
Dibrugarh, a river town in the tea-growing state of Assam, one
of two states to vote on Monday.
"We need a change, someone who will come and change the
whole scenario," said handbag shop manager Ashim Sarkar, 35.
During high-octane campaigning at well-attended rallies the
length and breadth of India, Modi has been promising to
jumpstart a flagging economy and sweep out the Nehru-Gandhi
dynasty that has ruled India for most of the period since
independence in 1947.
"The proposals in the manifesto have the power to lift the
nation from the ditch that it has fallen into, it has the power
to give momentum to a nation that has stalled," Modi said at the
New Delhi launch of his party's manifesto.
Turnout in the five constituencies in Assam that went to the
polls on Monday was 75 percent. Voting ended at 5 p.m. and was
peaceful, the chief election officer for the state told Reuters.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies are forecast
to win the biggest chunk of the 543 parliamentary seats up for
grabs, but fall shy of a majority, according to a survey
released last week by Indian pollsters CSDS. In such an outcome,
a coalition government led by the BJP is seen as likely.
An efficient administrator, Modi is liked by big business in
a country entangled in red tape.
Overseas investors have bought Indian shares worth $4.46
billion and bonds worth $5.8 billion in 2014, in part on the
hope the BJP will come to power. Indian shares hit a record high
on April 3 and the rupee rose to 59.5950 on April 2, its
strongest in eight months.
But Modi is tainted by accusations that he failed to stop or
even encouraged anti-Muslim riots in 2002 in the state of
Gujarat, where he is chief minister. At least 1,000 people died
in the violence, most of them Muslims.
Modi has denied the charges and a Supreme Court inquiry
found no evidence to prosecute him. On Monday he said he would
govern for all Indians, but his moderate image-building was
dented when election authorities demanded a key campaign manager
explain inflammatory statements against Muslims.
DEFEAT FOR CONGRESS
Surveys suggest a resounding defeat awaits the ruling
Congress party led by Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, after the
longest economic slowdown since the 1980s put the brakes on
development and job creation in a country where half the
population is under 25.
India's remote northeast, a border region of eight states
home to 27.4 million voters, is a test case for the appeal of
Modi's promises to fill India with new highways and fast trains
and to take a tough line on frontier disputes with neighbours.
China claims sections of the region.
"Young people can't find good work here - the jobs available
are just picking tea leaves," said Jyotirmoy Sharma, a manager
at a tea factory who lives in Lahoal village near Dibrugarh. He
voted for the ruling Congress party in India's last two national
elections in 2004 and 2009 but will switch to Modi this time.
Northeast India is one of the few remaining strongholds for
Congress. The CSDS poll found that almost half of voters in
Assam, who have one of the country's lowest per capita incomes
and often rely on the centre-left Congress' welfare schemes, are
set to support the party.
But Congress might not do as well as in the last election,
said Hiren Gohain, a social scientist based in the state capital
Guwahati.
"They dole out money and help and that has created some
loyalty - but it won't work on everyone," he said, citing the
slow pace of infrastructure projects such as the Bogibeel Bridge
near Dibrugarh, which was started by the last BJP-led coalition
government 12 years ago and remains unfinished.
The debate in New Delhi is focused on whether Modi can win
enough seats to secure a stable coalition with increasingly
powerful regional parties and push through promised reforms.
India's diverse electorate and parliamentary system mean
that local leaders - and local issues such as their caste or
ethnic group - still hold great sway. In some constituencies
this could stymie the BJP, which has run a presidential-style
campaign focused wholly on Modi.
"I vote for the local candidate - that is who affects my
life," said Shanti Naik, a woman selling biscuits and shampoo
sachets at a stall in Lahoal who said she planned to vote for
Congress. "Whoever is in Delhi, it doesn't bother me."
(Additional reporting by Biswajyoti Das; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel and Andrew Roche)