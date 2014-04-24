CHENNAI, India, April 24 India's opposition
Bharatiya Janata Party was set to make gains in two big states
in the south and east that began voting on Thursday in the sixth
phase of a mammoth general election that could help it build a
stable majority in parliament.
A final set of opinion polls predicted a strong showing by
the BJP and its allies in Tamil Nadu in the south and West
Bengal in the east that could make it less dependent on the two
women who rule those states and who have in the past proved to
be fickle coalition partners.
The Hindu nationalist-led opposition, led by prime
ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, is riding a wave of public
anger across India against the ruling Congress party over a slew
of corruption scandals and a slowing economy.
A little over 180 million people were registered to vote on
Thursday in the sixth phase of the world's biggest election that
will end on May 16 when votes are counted from across India.
While Modi has focused on development issues, some of his
colleagues on the Hindu far right have sought to rake up
divisive issues that rivals say is aimed at polarising voters in
the BJP's northern and western bastions.
His party is also looking to make a dent in the south and
east to pull off an outright majority, something that no party
has been able to achieve in nearly two decades.
"This election we are expecting a significant contribution
from the south," said former BJP president Venkaiah Naidu,
adding that the party wanted to lift its southern tally to 50
seats from 19 in the last election in 2009.
A regional party led by Jayaram Jayalalitha, the powerful
chief minister of Tamil Nadu, is expected to win the most seats,
but not enough to sweep the state as Modi's aggressive campaign
for an all-out majority makes inroads, polls by India
Today-Cicero and CNN-IBN said this month.
In West Bengal, a third of voters picked Modi as their first
choice for prime minister ahead of state chief minister Mamata
Banerjee, who leads a regional group. Her party is expected to
win the most seats at stake in the state.
Banerjee was an ally of the ruling Congress coalition until
late 2012, when she walked out in protest against its decision
to allow foreign supermarket chains into India's $500 billion
market.
Both Jayalalitha and Banerjee are seen as belonging to
parties to which Modi could turn in case he falls short of a
majority in the national vote.
However, both are likely to extract their pound of flesh. In
Banerjee's case, her left-leaning policies may run counter to
Modi's reformist instincts.
"We are trying to get a majority of our own. Otherwise, we
will have to take the support of the regional parties and the
day-to-day running of government will not be trouble-free," said
BJP general secretary J.P. Nadda.
Banerjee forced Indian giant Tata Motors to shift
the plant for the world's cheapest car from West Bengal to the
western state of Gujarat, which Modi governs, after violent
protests over land acquisition.
A voter in India's financial capital Mumbai, which also went
to the polls on Thursday, said the election was a chance to stop
India's slide and restore economic momentum.
"It's important for this city to vote for a party that is
business and development friendly, and that matters over and
above anything else," said Riddham Gaba, a 32-year-old
businessman.
(Additional reporting by Nandita Bose in MUMBAI, Sriram
Srinivasan in CHENNAI; Writing and additional reporting by
Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Paul Tait)