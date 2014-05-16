* Results show Modi's BJP ahead in majority of seats
* Prime Minister Singh congratulates Modi
* Gandhi dynasty suffers worst defeat, Rahul shoulders blame
* Stock market leaps 6 percent, rupee at 11-month high
(Adds White House congratulates Modi, says will issue visa, in
paragraph 13)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, May 16 Narendra Modi thundered to
victory on Friday in India's election, trouncing the ruling
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty in a seismic political shift that gives the
Hindu nationalist and his party a mandate for sweeping economic
reform.
Modi's landslide, the most resounding election victory India
has seen in 30 years, was welcomed with a blistering rally on
India's stock markets and raucous celebrations at offices across
the country of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where
supporters danced, let off fireworks and handed out sweets.
The BJP looked certain of a parliamentary majority, giving
the 63-year-old former tea-seller ample room to advance reforms
started 23 years ago by current Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
but which stalled in recent years.
Speaking to a sea of people dressed in the party's official
orange colours and chanting his name in his home state of
Gujarat, Modi thanked the nation, and immediately addressed
concerns his pro-Hindu leanings would sideline minorities.
"The age of divisive politics has ended, from today onwards
the politics of uniting people will begin," Modi said. "We want
more strength for the wellbeing of the country ... I see a
glorious and prosperous India."
Singh's Congress party suffered its worst wipeout, a big
boost to Modi's goal of ending the dominance of the Nehru-Gandhi
family that has governed for most of the 67 years of independent
India.
Singh, whose party looked set to win less than 50 of the 543
parliamentary seats at stake, congratulated Modi with a
telephone call. Party president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul
quickly conceded defeat.
The desire for change has been so strong that voters put
aside concerns about Modi's Hindu-centric politics.
"India's economy was in the doldrums. We have hope that
he'll lift up the economy, that he'll create jobs," said
Shailesh Jha, 29, embracing a jubilant group of friends at the
BJP's Delhi headquarters.
Jha echoed the sentiment of those who believed Modi's
promises of economic growth to meet the demands of millions of
youngsters who reach working age each year and could boost
India's productivity if given jobs.
With more than six times the seats of its closest rival,
Modi's is the most decisive mandate for a leader since the 1984
assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi propelled her son
to office. Since 1989, India has been governed by coalitions.
By 10 p.m. (1630 GMT), the BJP had won or was winning in 282
seats in parliament, counting trends showed, comfortably across
the halfway mark of 272 required to rule. An alliance led by the
party was ahead in 340 seats, TV channel NDTV said.
In Washington, the Obama administration congratulated Modi
and the BJP and said he would be granted a visa for U.S. travel.
Washington denied Modi a visa in 2005 over sectarian riots in
Gujarat three years earlier, when he had just become chief
minister of the state. More than 1,000 people, most of them
Muslims, were killed.
MARKETS SOAR
Responding to the news, Indian markets got off to a roaring
start, with the rupee breaking below 59 to the U.S.
dollar, an 11-month high, and the benchmark stock index
jumping 6 percent to a record high before paring its gains.
Betting on a Modi win, foreign investors have poured more
than $16 billion into Indian stocks and bonds in the past six
months and now hold over 22 percent of Mumbai-listed equities -
a stake estimated by Morgan Stanley at almost $280 billion.
Unlike his predecessors, Modi will not have to deal with
unruly partners as he implements reform. That could usher in
profound economic changes, with some supporters imagining him as
India's answer to Margaret Thatcher.
He will try to replicate his success in attracting
investment and building infrastructure in Gujarat, the state he
has governed for more than 12 years.
"He can afford to have a smaller but stronger cabinet, that
means a far more decisive government. He has been saying less
government and more governance, we are really likely to see
that," said Navneet Munot, chief investment officer at SBI Funds
Management in Mumbai.
But with India's economy suffering its worst slowdown since
the 1980s and battling high inflation, it will not be an easy
task to meet the hopes of millions of Indians who have bought
into the idea that Modi will quickly push their country onto the
top table of global economic powers.
His party also lacks strength in the upper house of
parliament, where backing is needed for legislation to pass.
"It's important to be realistic about how quickly they can
instigate change. It takes time to, number one, get economic
reforms through the political machinery and, number two, it also
takes a while before economic reforms actually have a positive
impact," said Leif Eskesen, an economist at HSBC in Singapore.
DESIRE FOR CHANGE
India's election was the world's largest. Staggered over
five weeks, a record of more than 500 million ballots were cast
from the Himalayas in the north to the tropical south, with
voters braving blistering heat for a record 66 percent turnout.
Since being named as his party's candidate in September,
Modi has flown 300,000 km (186,000 miles) and addressed 457
rallies in a slick, presidential-style campaign that broke the
mould of Indian politics.
Modi contrasted his humble roots with the cloistered life of
privilege of his dynastic rivals.
He ran circles around his slow-footed opponent Rahul Gandhi,
43, from the Congress party which his family has dominated since
his great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, led India to
independence from Britain in 1947.
Rahul, his Italian-born mother, Sonia, beside him,
shouldered blame for their party's rout.
"The Congress has done pretty badly, there is a lot for us
to think about. As vice president of the party I hold myself
responsible."
Both mother and son held onto their own seats, but these
were the only ones their party clinched in the crucial state of
Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 lawmakers to parliament.
Prime Minister Singh launched reforms in 1991 as finance
minister that opened India's socialist economy to global
capital, but his spell in the top job ended marred by corruption
and a floundering economy amid mounting policy paralysis. He has
already bid farewell to his staff after 10 years in office.
The dark chapter of violence against Muslims that occurred
on Modi's watch in Gujarat has mattered less and less to many,
including a ballooning middle class alarmed by dwindling
purchasing power and job opportunities as the economy slumped to
sub-five percent growth in the last two years.
Modi has promised that, if elected, he would take decisive
action to unblock stalled investments in power, road and rail
projects to revive economic growth.
Tax and labour market reforms, backed by a gradual opening
up to foreign investment, would seek to create the 10 million
jobs that Asia's third-largest economy needs every year to
absorb young people entering the workforce.
(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel, Rajesh Kumar Singh,
Aditya Kalra, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Malini Menon and Tommy Wilkes
in New Delhi, and Sanjeev Miglani in Ahmedabad, India; Writing
by Frank Jack Daniel and John Chalmers; Editing by Mike
Collett-White and Mohammad Zargham)