* Modi vows to champion poor, avoids attacks on Congress
* People's expectations sky-high that he can bring change
* BJP stakes claim as natural party of government
By Shyamantha Asokan
NEW DELHI, May 20 Narendra Modi fought back
tears in an emotional first address to his party in India's
colonnaded parliament house on Tuesday, after the Hindu
nationalist swept to power in an election that has changed the
face of politics in the country.
Modi will be India's next prime minister after leading the
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a historic victory in a ballot
that ended on Friday. He is likely to take his oath of office to
lead the world's biggest democracy on Monday.
The win handed the BJP its first parliamentary majority and
reduced the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty's ruling Congress party to 44
seats, the lowest ever tally for a party that won India's
independence and has ruled for most of the 67 years since.
Modi, 63, choked up and stopped his speech to drink water
during his inaugural appearance in the round, colonial-era
building.
He addressed BJP lawmakers filling more than half the seats
of the lower house with uplifting words that commentators
immediately contrasted with the often wooden addresses of his
predecessor Manmohan Singh.
"It is proof of the strength of our constitution that a man
from a poor family is standing here today," said Modi, who sold
tea on a railway platform as a child before entering politics.
For the past 12 years he has governed the state of Gujarat.
"This government (will be) one which thinks of the poor,
which listens to the poor, a government which lives for the
people," said Modi, who kissed the steps of the pink sandstone
parliament building before his speech.
His comments appeared designed to counter criticism that his
record of business-focussed government and fast economic growth
in Gujarat did not do enough to lift people from poverty.
Congress has traditionally cast itself as India's champion
of the poor and downtrodden.
"LONG LIVE MODI!"
Modi faces a huge task in meeting the sky-high expectations
of India's 1.2 billion people, who hope he can drag the country
from economic torpor, tackle corruption and cut red tape in
order to create enough jobs for its burgeoning youth.
With thunderous applause and shouts of "Long live Modi!" the
282 BJP members, who comfortably make up a majority in the
543-seat house, officially chose him as their parliamentary
leader, one of several formalities before he is sworn in.
Modi was later due to visit President Pranab Mukherjee, who
has little political power but, as head of state, has the task
of formally appointing the prime minister.
The parliamentarians, who travelled from as far afield as
the icy Himalayan plateaus and the palm-fronded southern tip of
the subcontinent, included dozens who, like Modi, are first-time
MPs.
Dressed in clothes ranging from multi-coloured Rajasthani
turbans to bright saris and white cotton pyjama suits, the
members listened as Modi paid homage to party elders he pushed
aside in his rise to power.
He also avoided criticism of the outgoing Congress party,
saying all of India's governments had worked for the good of the
country.
Party president Rajnath Singh was less conciliatory, saying
that Modi's victory meant the BJP had replaced Congress as the
natural party of government in India.
"With pride we can say that we are members of a party that
is now bigger than the Congress in stature. Before the 2014
elections, politics used to be BJP versus Congress, now it's BJP
versus the others," said Singh.
Modi also cast his view forward and promised to repeat his
tireless campaigning in five years' time to take the BJP to an
unprecedented two full, consecutive terms in office.
