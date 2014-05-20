* Modi vows to champion poor, avoids attacks on Congress
* People's expectations sky-high that he can bring change
* BJP stakes claim as natural party of government
By Shyamantha Asokan
NEW DELHI, May 20 Narendra Modi fought back
tears in an emotional first address to his party in India's
colonnaded parliament house on Tuesday, after the Hindu
nationalist swept to power in an election that has changed the
face of politics in the country.
Modi will be India's next prime minister after leading the
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a historic victory in a ballot
that ended on Friday. He is likely to take his oath of office to
lead the world's biggest democracy on Monday.
The win handed the BJP its first parliamentary majority and
reduced the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty's ruling Congress party to 44
seats, the lowest ever tally for a party that won India's
independence and has ruled for most of the 67 years since.
Modi, 63, choked up and paused his speech to take a drink of
water during his inaugural appearance in the round, colonial-era
building.
He addressed BJP lawmakers filling more than half the seats
of the lower house with uplifting words that commentators
immediately contrasted with the often wooden addresses of his
predecessor Manmohan Singh.
"It is proof of the strength of our Constitution that a man
from a poor family is standing here today," said Modi, who sold
tea on a railway platform as a child. For the past 12 years, he
has governed the state of Gujarat.
"This government (will be) one which thinks of the poor,
which listens to the poor, a government which lives for the
people," said Modi, who kissed the steps of the pink sandstone
parliament building before his speech.
His comments appeared designed to counter criticism that his
record of business-focused government and fast economic growth
in Gujarat did not do enough to lift people from poverty.
Congress has traditionally cast itself as India's champion
of the poor and downtrodden.
U.S. INVITATION
The United States, which is keen to strengthen what it has
termed a "strategic" relationship with India, was quick to
extend congratulations to Modi.
"The United States stands ready to work closely with Prime
Minister Modi and the new government to promote shared
prosperity and strengthen our security," U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said in a statement, adding that he looked forward to
visiting India soon.
Washington sees its relationship with India as critical,
partly to counterbalance China's rising power.
President Barack Obama has called it "one of the defining
partnerships of the 21st century," and in hailing Modi's poll
win last Friday, invited him to visit the White House, even
though India's new leader was barred from visiting the United
States less than 10 years ago.
Modi was denied a U.S. visa in 2005 under a 1998 law barring
entry to foreigners who have committed "particularly severe
violations of religious freedom."
In 2002, when Modi had just become Gujarat's chief minister,
more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in sectarian
riots in the state. Modi has denied any wrongdoing and India's
Supreme Court ruled in 2010 he had no case to answer.
Analysts say a U.S. visit could come as soon as September.
"LONG LIVE MODI!"
Modi faces a huge task in meeting the sky-high expectations
of India's 1.2 billion people, who hope he can drag the country
from economic torpor, tackle corruption and cut red tape in
order to create enough jobs for its burgeoning youth.
With thunderous applause and shouts of "Long live Modi!" the
282 BJP members, who make up a comfortable majority in the
543-seat house, officially chose him as their parliamentary
leader, one of several formalities before he is sworn in.
Modi was later due to visit President Pranab Mukherjee, who
has little political power, but as head of state, has the task
of formally appointing the prime minister.
The parliamentarians, who traveled from as far afield as the
icy Himalayan plateaus and the palm-fronded southern tip of the
subcontinent, included dozens who, like Modi, are first-time
MPs.
Dressed in clothes ranging from multi-colored Rajasthani
turbans to bright saris and white cotton pyjama suits, the
members listened as Modi paid homage to party elders he pushed
aside in his rise to power.
He also avoided criticism of the outgoing Congress party,
saying all of India's governments had worked for the good of the
country.
Party president Rajnath Singh was less conciliatory, saying
that Modi's victory meant the BJP had replaced Congress as the
natural party of government in India.
"With pride, we can say that we are members of a party that
is now bigger than the Congress in stature. Before the 2014
elections, politics used to be BJP versus Congress, now it's BJP
versus the others," said Singh.
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty, Sruthi Gottipati and
Mayank Bhardwaj and David Brunnstrom in Washington; writing by
Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Mike Collett-White and G Crosse)