Narendra Modi is set to take over as India's new Prime Minister on Monday, after
his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party trounced the ruling Congress Party
in a general election.
Click on the links below to see the latest stories:
LATEST STORIES
>Even before he is crowned, Modi struts the global stage
>Jaitley favourite to become finance minister in Modi govt
>Economist close to Modi backs higher deficit for India revival
>Officials offer tough options to cut spending, deficit
>VIDEO: Sky-high expectations for new PM Modi link.reuters.com/rer59v
EARLIER STORIES
>NEWSMAKER-Modi faces mammoth task to meet soaring expectations
>Poll drubbing leaves Gandhi dynasty fighting for future
>SPECIAL REPORT-In Modi's India, a case of rule and divide
>Five challenges for Modi's new government
>Key pending reforms facing Modi's government
>BREAKINGVIEWS-Modi's big win gives way out of policy limbo
>SPECIAL REPORT-The remaking of Narendra Modi
>Election front-runner could curb beef exports
>Modi's party sells voters low-cost housing dream
(Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI)