MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian voters from two states
headed to the polls on Wednesday for the first major elections
since Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed to power five months
ago, in a test of support that could unlock a round of delayed
economic reform.
Opinion polls showed Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was
likely to win in Haryana and Maharashtra, unseating unpopular
incumbents, but fall short of a majority in each.
State elections allot seats to the Rajya Sabha, or upper
house of parliament, where the BJP and its allies do not have a
majority. Although less powerful than the lower house, the body
still plays a critical role in passing legislation and building
the BJP's seat tally there will help push through reform.
"Urging the people of Haryana & Maharashtra to go out & cast
their votes. Youngsters must show the way & ensure record
turnout," Modi posted on Twitter as polling stations opened.
Apparently with an eye on the elections, Modi's government
has put off unpopular decisions on raising the price of natural
gas and ending a price cap on diesel. Both measures are expected
to be implemented once the elections are out the way.
Modi's caution has disappointed some investors who feel he
has moved too slowly on reform despite winning the first
parliamentary majority in more than 30 years on promises of
reviving the economy and jobs.
After a weak showing for the BJP in a round of by-elections
last month, Modi hit the stump hard in Maharashtra, home to
financial hub Mumbai, and Haryana, where north Indian tech-city
Gurgaon is located. The party has never been a major force in
either state.
He has addressed dozens of rallies, railing against the
Congress party incumbents in the states and trumpeting
achievements such as attracting investment promises from Japan
and opening bank accounts for the poor.
"Ever since he came to power, prices of vegetables etc.
haven't risen as much has they had earlier," said Suvidha
Kamath, a housewife in central Mumbai. "We cannot judge Modi so
soon. Let's give him a couple of years to prove himself."
Results of the elections are due on Sunday.
BOLD REFORMS MAY BE AHEAD
Bagging two more state governments for his party would also
make it easier for Modi to move ahead with a much-anticipated
national goods and services tax to replace a labyrinth of levies
that analysts say restrain the economy.
"Rather than delivering on big bang reforms, Modi's approach
as of now has been on repairing the economy through bridging the
gaps which were existing," said Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist
with ING Vysya Bank in Mumbai.
"We should definitely expect Modi's government to have a
bigger appetite for bold reforms if they were to acquire a
strong hold in the upcoming two state elections."
Despite the relatively muted performance of Modi's
government so far, investors still view him positively, as
reflected in Mumbai's financial markets.
The NSE index's has notched up a record-setting 25
percent gain so far this year, making it the best performer in
Asia, and more than $30 billion in foreign investments has
flowed into India markets so far in 2014.
Analysts expect Modi to tackle the government's land
acquisition policy to revive infrastructure investment and
introduce a national goods and services tax by 2016, measures
for which he will need to earn the support of state governments.
The BJP faces a series of elections over the next three
years, starting with Jharkhand and Bihar next year and
culminating in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, in
2017.
