NEW DELHI Oct 16 India's ruling Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP) is set to emerge as the largest party in two
state legislatures where it has traditionally been weak, exit
polls showed, thanks to intense campaigning by Prime Minister
Narendra Modi.
Victory in the Maharashtra and Haryana state elections will
make it easier for Modi to launch unpopular reforms to remove
price caps on natural gas and diesel, which economists say will
help India balance its accounts and reduce shortages of energy.
All five exit polls released late on Wednesday said the
centre-right party favoured by investors would emerge as the
largest player in the two states when results are announced on
Sunday. Two of the surveys showed the BJP with a majority, or
within a whisker of one, in both states.
"Modi Magic continues. It's a jackpot for BJP in
Maharashtra," said Today's Chanakya, one of the few pollsters
that accurately predicted the BJP's performance in a general
election in May that catapulted Modi to power.
Today's Chanakya said the BJP would emerge with 31 percent
of the vote and 151 seats in Maharashtra's 288 member house. In
Haryana, the party was headed for 52 seats out of 90 and a 32
percent share of the vote. The poll had a 3 percent margin of
error.
State elections determine the number of seats parties have
in the national upper house of parliament. The party needs to do
well in a clutch of state polls until 2017 in order to gain a
majority in the upper house.
By expanding the BJP's reach beyond its traditional
strongholds, a strong showing in the current elections will also
advance Modi's goal of replacing the Gandhi dynasty's
centre-left Congress party as India's default ruling party.
Congress party governments currently rule both states and
the BJP broke with long alliances to stand alone in the current
elections, a sign of its new confidence.
However, the exit polls suggest that voters are drawn more
to Modi's appeal than to the BJP. The party did poorly in
by-elections last month where the prime minister did not
campaign.
This time he hit the stump hard, addressing dozens of
rallies across Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital
Mumbai, and Haryana, where the northern tech-city of Gurgaon is
located.
