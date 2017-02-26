(Repeats story first published on Sunday; no change to text)
* Youthful chief minister of Uttar Pradesh pitches
development
* Repackaged as accessible and media-savvy achiever
* Steals playbook that propelled Modi to power in 2014
* Northern state biggest prize before 2019 general election
By Rupam Jain
LUCKNOW, India, Feb 26 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi out-campaigned all-comers in the 2014 general
election but, as he faces his biggest mid-term test, he is up
against a rival determined to beat him at his own game.
In Uttar Pradesh his opponent, Chief Minister Akhilesh
Yadav, has been repackaged as a youthful and media-savvy
go-getter who seeks to steal a unique selling point of Modi's -
development.
"I am taking it a bit beyond Modi: I work," Yadav told
Reuters in an interview in Lucknow, capital of the state of 220
million that is holding the biggest democratic election anywhere
in the world this year.
"My work speaks for itself. Modi's empty promises do not,"
said the 43-year-old leader of the Samajwadi, or Socialist,
Party.
Yadav entered the vast election, being held over the course
of a month, as a narrow favourite: He had just emerged from a
power struggle with his domineering father and struck a pre-poll
alliance with the Indian National Congress.
While Modi excels as a stump speaker who can deliver an
hour-long address without notes, Akhilesh has sought to connect
with the youth vote via new media, taking personal control over
his social media accounts and doing a Facebook Live with one of
India's best-known TV journalists.
He has even climbed on a bicycle - his party's symbol - for
another prime-time interview that gave him a chance to showcase
the newly landscaped riverfront in the state capital.
Yadav's campaign has been backed by his wife Dimple, a
federal lawmaker, who has courted women voters and helped create
an image as a political 'power couple'.
Throughout, Yadav has stayed firmly on message. Asked about
endemic crime, he says he has set up a new police hotline that
is ensuring quicker response times.
On developing his poor state where incomes average less than
$750 a year, he highlights his achievements in building an
expressway to Agra, site of the Taj Mahal, and a new city metro
in Lucknow.
WINNING AND LOSING
Yadav became the youngest-ever chief minister of Uttar
Pradesh with a slim mandate, winning just 29 percent in the 2012
state poll.
But in the general election two years later he was swept
away by a Modi 'wave' as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 42
percent of the vote in the battleground state.
Yadav, who received a university education in Australia yet
became typecast as the ineffectual scion of a political
patriarch, decided he needed a makeover.
"It was at this point Yadav took a cue from Modi's image as
a technology-loving modern man," said R.K. Mishra, an
independent political analyst in Lucknow.
Yadav commissioned the construction of a mansion behind his
old party headquarters to operate as his campaign "war room".
He met two dozen Indian and international political
scientists, and roped in Harvard graduates and marketing gurus
from Mumbai. They set up a big data operation - cloning the
backroom setup used by Modi in his own rise to national power.
"The recruitment brief was clear: Everyone working in the
war room should be in their thirties and have family in Uttar
Pradesh," said Aashish Yadav, a campaign manager who previously
worked at BBC Media Action, a development charity.
Aashish Yadav manages a team of 100 young men and women who
compose jingles as well as messages that are circulated via
WhatsApp and community radio services. "Modi's campaign looks
jaded compared to our blitzkrieg," said Aashish.
GANGSTER RULE
It's been a tough sell for a party that under founder
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh's father, was criticised for
breakdown of law and order. Many resented corruption that
favoured the Yadav community - a "backward" caste that makes up
9 percent of the population of Uttar Pradesh.
"Akhilesh had to dismantle the existing perception about
himself and his party," said one close aide, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
By teaming up with Rahul Gandhi of Congress - another
forty-something politician - Yadav hopes to prevail in the
three-cornered contest with the BJP and the Bahujan Samaj Party
(BSP) led by Mayawati, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
"There is a great deal of ease between the two leaders and
this is making Modi nervous," said an aide to Gandhi, who is the
son, grandson and great grandson of Indian prime ministers.
Pre-election polls put the Yadav-Gandhi alliance and the BJP
in a close race, but no surveys are allowed during voting held
over seven stages. Results are due on March 11.
Gandhi and Yadav have both turned for advice to Prashant
Kishor, the strategist who stage-managed Modi's triumphant 2014
march on New Delhi.
Kishor later switched sides to help a similar opposition
alliance defeat the BJP in Bihar, another big northern state, in
late 2015. He now divides his time between advising Congress and
Samajwadi.
The BJP's state leader in Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad
Maurya, dismisses the alliance as a fiasco and called the war
room a poor imitation.
"Yadav and Gandhi both lack imagination," he told Reuters.
"Being Modi is different from being like Modi."
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Lincoln Feast)