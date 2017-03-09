March 9 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party leads rivals in an election in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, but may fall short of an absolute majority, four major exit polls showed on Thursday. Click on the links below for full coverage of India's five-state election marathon - also in Punjab, Goa, Uttarkhand, and Manipur. Results are due on Saturday: LATEST NEWS PM's party ahead in biggest state election - exit polls Indians vote in last phase of crucial state election IN DEPTH: UTTAR PRADESH Modi's reforms meet realpolitik in key election Reuters TV: Reforms meet reality reut.tv/2luG6fI Regional rival takes on Modi at his own game THE BIG GRAPHIC: How Indians 'vote their caste' tmsnrt.rs/2m1vS6I PM seeks support from unlikely quarter: Muslim women Modi sees election danger in India's "Dalit Queen" Holy cows and Hindu crusaders cloud Modi reform drive IN DEPTH: PUNJAB In Punjab, jobless youth take a chance on upstart party Reuters TV: Jobless youth take a chance reut.tv/2l2nIeU MONEY AND POLITICS On eve of polls, Modi looks to clean up campaign funding Modi says cash crackdown is a fight for the poor India's cash crunch making some Modi allies anxious Modi's cash crackdown hits rivals' campaign coffers GRAPHICS India Election Map tmsnrt.rs/1TOkZRF Modi's past success in Uttar Pradesh tmsnrt.rs/2kcvj9G Rise to power of the rich and infamous tmsnrt.rs/2kYT9dj MULTIMEDIA Facebook Live - Uttar Pradesh Phase 1 bit.ly/2lCqKWV Facebook Live - How Indians 'vote their caste' bit.ly/2n0Kvsi INDIA ONLINE India Elections here (Compiled by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)