March 9 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party leads rivals
in an election in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, but may fall
short of an absolute majority, four major exit polls showed on Thursday.
Click on the links below for full coverage of India's five-state election
marathon - also in Punjab, Goa, Uttarkhand, and Manipur.
Results are due on Saturday:
LATEST NEWS
PM's party ahead in biggest state election - exit polls
Indians vote in last phase of crucial state election
IN DEPTH: UTTAR PRADESH
Modi's reforms meet realpolitik in key election
Reuters TV: Reforms meet reality reut.tv/2luG6fI
Regional rival takes on Modi at his own game
THE BIG GRAPHIC: How Indians 'vote their caste' tmsnrt.rs/2m1vS6I
PM seeks support from unlikely quarter: Muslim women
Modi sees election danger in India's "Dalit Queen"
Holy cows and Hindu crusaders cloud Modi reform drive
IN DEPTH: PUNJAB
In Punjab, jobless youth take a chance on upstart party
Reuters TV: Jobless youth take a chance reut.tv/2l2nIeU
MONEY AND POLITICS
On eve of polls, Modi looks to clean up campaign funding
Modi says cash crackdown is a fight for the poor
India's cash crunch making some Modi allies anxious
Modi's cash crackdown hits rivals' campaign coffers
GRAPHICS
India Election Map tmsnrt.rs/1TOkZRF
Modi's past success in Uttar Pradesh tmsnrt.rs/2kcvj9G
Rise to power of the rich and infamous tmsnrt.rs/2kYT9dj
MULTIMEDIA
Facebook Live - Uttar Pradesh Phase 1 bit.ly/2lCqKWV
Facebook Live - How Indians 'vote their caste' bit.ly/2n0Kvsi
INDIA ONLINE
India Elections here
(Compiled by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)