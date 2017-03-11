NEW DELHI, March 11 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party and its allies are leading in a majority of seats in the biggest state election, early counting showed on Saturday, putting them on course for a thumping victory in the most politically important region.

TV channels said Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and the allies were leading in between 205 and 221 of the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the prime minister's biggest electoral test since coming to power in 2014. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Krishna N. Das)