* Test for Prime Minister Singh and the Gandhi dynasty
* Lower caste leader seeks re-election in Uttar Pradesh
* Opinion polls say coalition government likely
By Adnan Abidi
AYODHYA, India Feb 8 Millions voted in
India's most populous and politically important state on
Wednesday, the first stage of an election that tests support for
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's troubled government ahead of a
nationwide vote in two years.
The election in Uttar Pradesh, a state that is bigger than
Brazil by population , could have a bearing on who next
governs India. It is a closely fought four-way race pitting the
scion of the elite Gandhi dynasty against a powerful low caste
leader and two other parties. Results will be announced on March
6.
Rahul Gandhi of the central government's Congress party has
staked his political reputation on reviving the party in a state
it has not ruled for 22 years.
A good result could breathe new life into Prime Minister
Singh's second term, which has been plagued by corruption and
splits in the ruling coalition.
"It would boost the party's morale hugely. A better
performance of the party in these polls will give it the
confidence it requires to strategise for the general elections
in 2014," said Pralay Kanungo, professor at the centre for
political studies at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University.
The son, grandson and great-grandson of former
prime ministers, Gandhi is considered likely to take over as
prime minister from Singh, but the timing is not clear. He said
this week that becoming prime minister did not interest him for
now.
A poor showing in Uttar Pradesh would leave the Congress
party weaker than ever as the country gears up for the general
election. Congress now holds 22 of 403 seats in the local
legislature and the most optimistic forecasts would give it
about 80.
'OTHERS DID NOTHING'
Known as the queen of the lower castes for her power and
lavish lifestyle, the chief minister of the state, Mayawati, has
been criticised for building statues of herself and spending
millions of rupees on diamond jewellery.
But supporters say she drove out violent mafias and made the
state safe for former untouchable castes and other downtrodden
groups after decades of abuse.
Uttar Pradesh, with 200 million people, is an unruly state
that stretches southeast from New Delhi, divided along its
length by the Ganges River. To avoid violence, voting is
staggered over seven days. Results from a total of five state
elections are to be announced on March 6.
Elections in Uttar Pradesh have traditionally been decided
by voters' affiliation to the caste or religion they were born
into. This year is no exception, with parties promising
government jobs for the mostly poor Muslim and lower caste
populations.
"Mayawati helped the poor with education, and distributed
bicycles to students," said 65-year-old wooden shoemaker Khairun
Nisa, wearing a black traditional Muslim head-to-toe cloak. "She
didn't do as much as we hoped, but she did something, other
governments did nothing."
"We should give her one more chance," she said after casting
her vote on a rainy day at a primary school in the town of
Ayodhya. Turnout reached 59 percent by the close of voting, the
state electoral commission said.
The destruction of a mosque by hardline Hindus at Ayodhya in
1992 sparked religious riots that killed some 2,000 people and
brought the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, to
national prominence.
This time, religious tensions have cooled and parties are
trying to woo voters with promises of welfare programmes, food
subsidies and affirmative action for government jobs.
Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party -- which enjoys a majority in
the state assembly -- is expected to take a battering as she
loses the support of higher castes who voted for her last time
but feel she failed to deliver economic development.
Both BJP and Congress are expected to pick up some of the
votes she loses.
A scandal over funds for a health programme and linked to
the murder of four senior doctors has hurt Mayawati, and a purge
of corrupt officials this year was seen as coming too late.
Results are notoriously hard to predict in Uttar Pradesh --
where millions live in distant villages without electricity or
clean water -- but several opinion polls suggest the Congress
party could win enough to form a government with the leftist
Samajwadi Party, which could emerge as the largest party.
The Samajwadi Party has a strong presence in the national
parliament, and a tie up could allow the Congress party to
reduce the influence of another volatile ally that has prevented
Singh's government from passing major economic reforms.
