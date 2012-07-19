* Business leaders pressure Prime Minister Singh on economy
* Markets anticipating quick action, warn of credibility
crisis
* Gandhi heir hints at larger role in government - TV
By Satarupa Bhattacharjya and Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, July 19 Indian lawmakers voted for a
new president on Thursday, ending weeks of wrangling and opening
a much-hyped political window billed as the best chance for
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to launch a wave of reforms and
reverse an economic slowdown.
India's markets are anticipating quick action to relax
investment rules and cut subsidies once the voting for the
ceremonial post is out of the way. Stocks and the rupee
outperformed other Asian markets this month after Singh
suggested he will act after the election.
Analysts warn of a slump in investor confidence if
anticipated measures do not materialise.
"This is a make or break situation for the government," said
Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at the Bank of Baroda,
Mumbai.
"They have to come up with one or two really solid reforms
first, otherwise they will be blamed for having been responsible
for having triggered the lowering of India's credit rating to
junk grade."
Singh assumed the additional role as acting finance minister
in June, replacing Pranab Mukherjee, who resigned to run for
president, a race he is almost certain to win after gaining
support of allies. The president is elected by 4,896 lawmakers
in state assemblies and the national parliament in Delhi and
results will be announced on Sunday.
Mukherjee has only one opponent who does not have much
support.
Mukherjee's strength signals a political victory for his
Congress party after a string of reverses in state polls earlier
this year, and could provide the bedrock for the ruling
coalition to at least start its reform programme.
Launching reforms is becoming increasingly crucial. Hampered
by muddled policy and the global slowdown, India's economy grew
at its slowest rate in nine years in the March quarter.
Inflation is high and the rupee has slid some 20 percent against
the dollar since last year as the current account deficit
widened.
The government has indicated the period between the election
and the start of parliament's monsoon session on Aug. 8 is a
good time to implement rules allowing foreign investment in
supermarkets -- a policy Singh introduced last year but quickly
abandoned after protests in parliament and on the street.
Trade Minister Anand Sharma was due to travel to the farming
states of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday to rally support for
the policy, which the government says will help restore investor
confidence and fix food supply problems. Critics say it will
hurt farmers and destroy small shop-keepers' livelihoods.
Opposition from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee,
the biggest partner in the Congress-led coalition, forced the
U-turn on retail trade policy in December. But the government
feels emboldened by the presidential vote and Singh may be less
cowed this time round.
"The political environment right now is much more
favourable," said a senior government official who works on
economic policy.
One of India's leading businessmen, Ratan Tata, said in a
Twitter message: "Now is the moment when our prime minister must
break convention, restore government credibility, place the
country on a growth path once again by implementing promised
reforms."
OPPOSITION WITHIN THE PARTY
The official said the new retail policy was likely to be
adopted either before the parliamentary session, or in
September, which is considered another political window before
state elections in the western industrial hub of Gujarat at the
end of the year.
Singh is famed for opening up India's socialist economy when
he was finance minister 20 years ago and ushering in an era of
growth, but to repeat the performance now he must overcome
opposition from partners in the ruling coalition and from within
his own Congress party
Congress sources said some powerful leaders in the party,
with an eye on upcoming state elections in Gujarat and the
opposition-ruled northern state of Himachal Pradesh, do not back
more liberalisation they fear will cost jobs and raise prices.
A Congress party leader in Gujarat, which is ruled by the
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, told Reuters he would resist
the entry of retailers like Walmart and Carrefour
because the foreign supermarkets would take away
business from local traders.
"The Congress Party is doing its best to support the
government's reforms agenda," said Rashid Alvi, a party
spokesman.
While retail reform would send a strong signal to investors,
economists say the most urgent step is to lower subsidies for
fuel because the government needs to cut the fiscal deficit. It
is also the most unpopular, since Congress party support is
largely drawn from farmers who rely on cheap diesel.
Government sources said this week the long-delayed cut might
be pushed back further, despite the oil ministry suggesting last
week it would happen soon.
Global ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch both cut
their outlook to negative for India's sovereign debt this year
-- raising the spectre of Asia's third largest economy being the
first BRIC nation to lose its investment grade rating.
Singh has already taken steps to try to calm investor fears
about new rules aimed at cracking down on tax evasion.
He is expected to name a new permanent finance minister in
the next two months. After casting his vote in the presidential
vote on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Gandhi-Nehru
dynasty and the son of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, said he had
decided to take a more prominent role in government, according
to TV reports.
He did not say when or give more details but is considered
unlikely to get a crucial portfolio like finance.