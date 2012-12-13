(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Ross Colvin and Satarupa Bhattacharjya
NEW DELHI Dec 13 India's Gujarat state will
hold a potentially game-changing vote on Thursday that could
help decide whether Chief Minister Narendra Modi or Rahul
Gandhi, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, becomes India's next
prime minister.
If, as many polls predict, Modi wins a fourth term as chief
minister of the state, he is expected to project himself as the
presumptive prime ministerial candidate for his right-wing Hindu
nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a general election
due in 2014.
Gandhi's ruling Congress party has declared that he will be
the face of its election campaign but has stopped short of
saying he would become prime minister if the party was
re-elected for a third term. Nevertheless, he is widely viewed
as the party's top candidate for premier.
While analysts warn there is no certainty that either man
will become their party's nominee for the top post, many in
India are already talking about a potential Modi vs Gandhi clash
in 2014 that would pit the charismatic but controversial chief
minister against the heir to the country's first family.
Whoever becomes prime minister will take the helm of Asia's
third-largest economy at a critical juncture in India's history
as it tries to lift millions out of deep poverty and make the
leap to become a global economic power.
Gujaratis are voting in a staggered election, with the
second vote on Dec. 17. The results will be published on Dec.
20. The margin of Modi's victory will help determine whether he
wins his party's backing to lead the election-year charge.
Analysts agree that Modi, 62, would be a formidable foe for
the Congress party if he can triumph over both BJP infighting
and fears within the party and its allies that he is too
divisive a figure to take on the dynasty that has ruled India
for most of the post-independence era.
Critics accuse Modi of not having done enough to stem riots
that killed between 1,000 and 2,000 people, most of them
Muslims, in Gujarat in 2002, an accusation he denies. His
supporters point to the economic boom he has presided over in
the western state since first coming to power in 2001.
"Chief minister Narendra Modi has a solid track record of
over a decade to flaunt. Rahul has no experience of running a
government. His biggest asset is his surname," a minister in
Modi's cabinet told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
In the run-up to Thursday's poll, Modi has criss-crossed the
state in an effort to improve the 117-seat total the BJP won in
2007 and dispel any notion that his popularity may be waning.
His election team, who call themselves "Modi's Men", have
even rigged up a 3-D projection of the stocky, bespectacled Modi
to allow him to appear "live" on stage at simultaneous events.
"PERSONALITY CLASH"
Rahul Gandhi, 42, in contrast, stayed away from Gujarat
until the last day of campaigning. Analysts said Congress is
certain to lose the election and its leaders do not want Gandhi
associated with defeat again, after his failure to lead the
party to victory in Uttar Pradesh state this year.
But Congress has been keen to show Indians that the
reclusive Gandhi is more than just a name and is taking on more
leadership responsibilities within the party, although his
mother, Sonia Gandhi, still has the final say as Congress chief.
"Rahul is going to lead the party into the next general
elections," a senior Congress party official said after Gandhi
was named the head of its election committee. "Rahul has to take
over (the party) but when and how is a call he will take."
Aarthi Ramachandran, author of "Decoding Rahul Gandhi", said
the Congress party would do its best to avoid turning the 2014
election into a personality contest between Gandhi and Modi, if
the two men emerged as their party's candidate for premier.
"Rahul Gandhi's personality does not lend itself to the
putting up of a mesmerizing electoral show. He struggles with
public speaking, and connecting with crowds and cadre,"
Ramachandran said.
"Modi is nothing if not a performer on stage, and has a
track record of being one in office as well. Rahul struggles
here too. In his eight years of political life, Rahul Gandhi has
few deliverables under his belt. At the level of a personality
contest between Modi and Rahul, it would be a no contest."
The two men would likely offer Indians sharply contrasting
visions of how to grow the economy, improve competitiveness in a
more globalised economy and build a bigger middle class in a
country of 1.2 billion.
Modi's claim to fame is as an effective economic manager
whose pro-business policies have attracted billions of dollars
of investment and swept away obstacles to foreign and domestic
companies setting up shop in Gujarat.
"Modi has been good for the business community. We are
hoping that he comes back to power," said Chandrakant Sanghavi,
a prominent diamond businessman from the Gujarat city of Surat,
a global diamond-polishing hub.
It is not clear, however, whether Modi could translate that
success across a country where powerful regional parties
increasingly hold sway and states are seeking to chart their own
course by reaching out directly to foreign investors.
Gandhi's vision for the economy is less well known but in
his relatively few public utterances on economic issues he has
backed expensive social welfare policies favoured by his mother.
Whatever their economic visions, both men will struggle to
implement them as the 2014 elections are expected to produce an
even more fragmented political landscape in which coalition
politics will make bold reforms difficult.
(Editing by John Chalmers and Robert Birsel)