* BJP forecast to win most seats, but may need partners
* Modi may rely on support of veterans for coalition deal
* Party VP say such disagreements normal in run-up to vote
By Shyamantha Asokan
NEW DELHI, March 24 India's Hindu nationalist
opposition party saw internal spats deepen on Monday over the
choice of candidates for next month's election, highlighting one
of the hurdles its leader Narendra Modi faces in his attempt to
become prime minister.
Modi needs all the support he can get from fellow members of
the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to secure the top job. The
party is forecast to win the largest single chunk of seats in
the election, but will likely rely on striking deals with
coalition partners to form a majority.
Modi's rise in the BJP and personal magnetism has grated
with some of the party's old guard, who say he is replacing the
party's tradition of internal democracy with one-person rule.
Critics outside the party often accuse the three-times chief
minister of the state of Gujarat of autocratic tendencies.
Indian stock markets have rallied in recent months, partly
on hopes that Modi will become prime minister, given his
promises to be a business-friendly leader who will get the
country out of its economic downturn.
However, Jaswant Singh, a senior BJP leader and former
finance minister, quit the party on Monday after he was denied a
seat to contest in the elections starting on April 7. BJP
veteran L.K. Advani was last week convinced to run for a seat in
Gujarat despite wanting to stand elsewhere.
"This NaMo NaMo drama, and the style of decision-making that
is happening nowadays ... is full of arrogance," Singh told
reporters on Monday, using the nickname for the BJP candidate
that is favoured by his supporters.
"It will be destructive for the party."
The move to stop Singh being a candidate has drawn criticism
from BJP leaders such as Sushma Swaraj, the party's leader in
the lower house of parliament.
Modi has topped many large opinion polls this year as
voters' most popular choice for prime minister in the world's
largest democracy. However, the BJP is unlikely to emerge with a
majority and Modi could well need support from its top brass
during coalition negotiations.
The BJP and its allies are forecast to win around 210-230
seats in India's 543-seat parliament, according to the polls.
The ruling Congress party faces an uphill struggle to be
re-elected due to public anger over a string of corruption
scandals and the economic slowdown.
"He is putting his own team in place and trying to
marginalise senior leaders," said Neerja Chowdhury, a political
analyst and former political editor of the Indian Express
newspaper.
"For Modi to insist on having his way is politically
surprising. At this stage, he should be trying to give signals
that he is willing to be a team player."
Some BJP leaders denied Advani had been strong-armed into
running in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, and said
disputes over candidates were normal in the run-up to an
election.
"This kind of development will always take place," BJP
vice-president Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told Reuters. "You can't
judge the party and the whole election by these kinds of
developments."
(Additional reporting by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel and Alison Williams)