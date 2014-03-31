Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 25, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 25 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
India, the world's largest democracy, will hold its general election in nine stages staggered between April 7 and May 12. Already, around 815 million people have registered to vote - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise are due on May 16. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: NEWS >Modi targets Gandhi over Italian marines case >If elected, BJP likely to adopt Gujarat farm model >BJP to welcome foreign investment in defence but not big retail >Modi sidelines veterans in tussle over election candidates >BJP targets ruling party over China war report >Modi picks holy Hindu city of Varanasi for election race >Rahul Gandhi compares opposition PM candidate to Hitler >U.S. says ready to do business with Indian front-runner Modi >Street fighting as India heads for April-May election >Hindu nationalist Modi turns to Muslim voters >Ruling party demands opinion poll ban after exposé >Regional parties seal alliance ahead of elections >Modi widens lead, BJP may win half the seats in key state: poll >Anti-corruption party targets ministers INTERVIEWS, ANALYSIS, INSIGHT >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >The great Indian election: it's about jobs >Election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate >Southern 'sweep' state could shape next government >Wary of pollsters, Indians draw poll tips from illegal bookies >Modi's election bandwagon rolling as he picks up allies >From India's northern backwaters, a new business elite rises >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >Infrastructure splurge too late for this - or next - government >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election >After stunning debut, Aam Aadmi Party scrambles to dispel doubts (Compiled by Malini Menon in New Delhi)
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 25 Apr.25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.