India holds a general election in nine stages between Monday and May 12, pitting pro-business Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi against the Nehru-Gandhi family's unpopular ruling Congress party. Around 815 million people have registered to vote - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise are due on May 16. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >The great Indian election: it's about jobs >BJP to welcome foreign investment in defence but not big retail >Ruling party targets "inclusive" growth in election pitch >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >Southern 'sweep' state could shape next government >Election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate >Wary of pollsters, Indians draw poll tips from illegal bookies >Modi targets Gandhi over Italian marines case >If elected, BJP likely to adopt Gujarat farm model EARLIER >SPECIAL REPORT - The remaking of Narendra Modi >In long-awaited speech, Gandhi tries to boost ruling party >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >Anti-graft party takes aim at Modi's economic model >Modi sidelines veterans in tussle over election candidates >U.S. says ready to do business with Indian front-runner Modi >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election (Compiled by Malini Menon in New Delhi)