April 7 The biggest election the world has ever seen begins on Monday in a remote backwater of tea gardens and rice paddies, with India looking increasingly likely to embrace a coalition led by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi to jumpstart a flagging economy. Around 815 million people have registered to vote - a number exceeding the population of Europe and the United States combined. Results are due on May 16. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >India to kick off world's biggest election in remote northeast >Advisers to Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution >For Congress, soul-searching, questions about Gandhi >INSIGHT-Man and myth collide as Modi eyes final ascent to power >The great Indian election: it's about jobs >Modi could clinch election win-opinion polls >Post-election showdown looms for central bank chief >BJP to welcome foreign investment in defence but not big retail >Ruling party targets "inclusive" growth in election pitch >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >Southern 'sweep' state could shape next government >Election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate >Wary of pollsters, Indians draw poll tips from illegal bookies >If elected, BJP likely to adopt Gujarat farm model EARLIER >SPECIAL REPORT - The remaking of Narendra Modi >In long-awaited speech, Gandhi tries to boost ruling party >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >Anti-graft party takes aim at Modi's economic model >Modi sidelines veterans in tussle over election candidates >U.S. says ready to do business with Indian front-runner Modi >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election (Compiled by Malini Menon and Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi)