More states in India's northeast voted on Wednesday, a day before moving to the Hindi heartland in the world's biggest election, pitting pro-business Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi against the Nehru-Gandhi family's unpopular ruling Congress party. Around 815 million people have registered to vote - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >Five key challenges a Modi government would face in India >BJP puts 'no first use' nuclear policy in doubt >VIDEO: Breakingviews: What investors want out of election: link.reuters.com/vur38v >INSIGHT-Advisers to Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution >Gloves off as BJP woos the Hindu vote in northern heartland >India kicks off world's biggest election in remote northeast >BJP says will ban foreign supermarkets if elected >INSIGHT-Man and myth collide as Modi eyes final ascent to power >For Congress party, soul-searching and questions about Gandhi >Post-election showdown looms for central bank chief >Opposition could clinch election win - opinion polls >The great Indian election: it's about jobs >Ruling party targets "inclusive" growth in election pitch >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >Southern 'sweep' state could shape next government >Election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate >Wary of pollsters, Indians draw poll tips from illegal bookies EARLIER >SPECIAL REPORT - The remaking of Narendra Modi >In long-awaited speech, Gandhi tries to boost ruling party >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >Anti-graft party takes aim at Modi's economic model >Modi sidelines veterans in tussle over election candidates >U.S. says ready to do business with Indian front-runner Modi >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)