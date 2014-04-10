India's Hindi heartland went to the polls on Thursday in the world's biggest election, pitting pro-business Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi against the Nehru-Gandhi family's unpopular ruling Congress party. Around 815 million people have registered to vote - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >As riot-hit region votes, religious divide favours Hindu leader >INTERVIEW-Tycoon Adani prospers as Modi stresses development >BJP puts 'no first use' nuclear policy in doubt >PM front-runner Modi discloses marriage for the first time >Show the finger after voting, get cheaper gas and food >VIDEO: Breakingviews: What investors want out of election: link.reuters.com/vur38v INSIGHT >Man and myth collide as Modi eyes final ascent to power >Advisers to Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution >SPECIAL REPORT - The remaking of Narendra Modi >For Congress party, soul-searching and questions about Gandhi >Southern 'sweep' state could shape next government ANALYSIS >The great Indian election: it's about jobs >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >Five key challenges a Modi government would face in India >Post-election showdown looms for central bank chief >Election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate EARLIER STORIES >Gloves off as BJP woos the Hindu vote in northern heartland >BJP says will ban foreign supermarkets if elected >India kicks off world's biggest election in remote northeast >Opposition could clinch election win - opinion polls >Ruling party targets "inclusive" growth in election pitch >Wary of pollsters, Indians draw poll tips from illegal bookies >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >Anti-graft party takes aim at Modi's economic model >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)