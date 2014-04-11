India's election, the world's biggest, pits pro-business Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi against the Nehru-Gandhi family's unpopular ruling Congress party and dozens of regional parties. Around 815 million people have registered to vote - a number exceeding the population of Europe and the United States combined. The mammoth exercise concludes on May 12 and results are due on May 16. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >As riot-hit region votes, religious divide favours Hindu leader >INTERVIEW-Tycoon Adani prospers as Modi stresses development >BJP puts 'no first use' nuclear policy in doubt >PM front-runner Modi discloses marriage for the first time >Show the finger after voting, get cheaper gas and food >VIDEO: Breakingviews: What investors want out of election: link.reuters.com/vur38v INSIGHT >Man and myth collide as Modi eyes final ascent to power >Advisers to Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution >SPECIAL REPORT - The remaking of Narendra Modi >For Congress party, soul-searching and questions about Gandhi >Southern 'sweep' state could shape next government ANALYSIS >The great Indian election: it's about jobs >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >Five key challenges a Modi government would face in India >Post-election showdown looms for central bank chief >Election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate EARLIER STORIES >Gloves off as BJP woos the Hindu vote in northern heartland >BJP says will ban foreign supermarkets if elected >India kicks off world's biggest election in remote northeast >Opposition could clinch election win - opinion polls >Ruling party targets "inclusive" growth in election pitch >Wary of pollsters, Indians draw poll tips from illegal bookies >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >Anti-graft party takes aim at Modi's economic model >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)