The world's biggest ever election is underway in India, with Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime-ministerial candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), taking on the ailing ruling Congress party and several regional parties. One opinion poll this week forecast that the BJP and its allies would scrape a majority in the 543-seat lower house of parliament. Most surveys predict that they will win the biggest chunk of seats but fall shy of the halfway mark, forcing them to seek a coalition with the powerful regional parties. India's 815 million registered voters are heading to the polls in nine stages over five weeks. Voting runs until May 12 and results are due on May 16. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >BJP heading for majority - opinion poll >Investment is key, says BJP contender for finance minister >VIDEO-How to hold the world's biggest election: link.reuters.com/nyb58v >As riot-hit region votes, religious divide favours Hindu leader >INTERVIEW-Tycoon Adani prospers as Modi stresses development >Show the finger after voting, get cheaper gas and food INSIGHT >Man and myth collide as Modi eyes final ascent to power >Advisers to Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution >SPECIAL REPORT-The remaking of Narendra Modi >For Congress party, soul-searching and questions about Gandhi >Southern 'sweep' state could shape next government >VIDEO-What investors want out of the election: link.reuters.com/vur38v ANALYSIS >The great Indian election: it's about jobs >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >Five key challenges a Modi government would face >Post-election showdown looms for central bank chief >Election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate EARLIER STORIES >BJP says will ban foreign supermarkets if elected >India kicks off world's biggest election in remote northeast >Wary of polls, Indians get election tips from illegal bookies >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >Anti-graft party takes aim at Modi's economic model >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election (Compiled by Shyamantha Asokan in NEW DELHI)