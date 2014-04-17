India kicked off the biggest day of its mammoth election on Thursday, with a quarter of its 815 million registered voters set to head to the polls that pit Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime-ministerial candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the ruling Congress and regional parties. In the latest large opinion poll, the opposition BJP and its allies were forecast to win a narrow majority in the 543-seat lower house of parliament, compared to previous surveys predicting that they would fall short. The world's biggest election is being held in nine stages over five weeks. Voting runs until May 12 and results are due on May 16. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >India starts biggest day of voting with BJP gaining strength >Modi says committed to no first use of nuclear weapons >Clone candidates clutter election contests >Voters lured by cash handouts, drugs, bootleg liquor >Gandhi daughter steps up to fight for Congress party >BJP heading for majority - opinion poll >Investment is key, says BJP contender for finance minister >VIDEO-How to hold the world's biggest election: link.reuters.com/nyb58v >INTERVIEW-Tycoon Adani prospers as Modi stresses development INSIGHT >Man and myth collide as Modi eyes final ascent to power >Advisers to Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution >SPECIAL REPORT-The remaking of Narendra Modi >For Congress party, soul-searching and questions about Gandhi >Southern 'sweep' state could shape next government >VIDEO-What investors want out of the election: link.reuters.com/vur38v ANALYSIS >The great Indian election: it's about jobs >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >Five key challenges a Modi government would face >Post-election showdown looms for central bank chief >Election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate EARLIER STORIES >Show the finger after voting, get cheaper gas and food >As riot-hit region votes, religious divide favours Hindu leader >BJP says will ban foreign supermarkets if elected >India kicks off world's biggest election in remote northeast >Wary of polls, Indians get election tips from illegal bookies >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >Anti-graft party takes aim at Modi's economic model >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)