India is halfway through the world's largest-ever election that pit Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime-ministerial candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the ruling Congress and several regional parties. In the latest large opinion poll, the opposition BJP and its allies were forecast to win a narrow majority in the 543-seat lower house of parliament, compared with previous surveys predicting that they would fall short. India's 815 million registered voters will complete the polls -- being held in 10 stages over five weeks -- on May 12, and results are due on May 16. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >Cronyism charges fly as Gandhi daughter joins election fray >INTERVIEW-Top economist Bhagwati eyes role in Modi government >Thousands mob Modi as election race starts in sacred city >Modi says committed to no first use of nuclear weapons >Unable to vote, "Mumbaikars" vent anger >Nine killed as poll violence hits restive regions >Kashmiris shun polls as Modi challenges for power >Clone candidates clutter election contests >VIDEO-How to hold the world's biggest election: link.reuters.com/nyb58v >INTERVIEW-Tycoon Adani prospers as Modi stresses development INSIGHT >In mining town, nexus between politics and crime plays out >Voters lured by cash handouts, drugs, bootleg liquor >Man and myth collide as Modi eyes final ascent to power >Advisers to Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution >SPECIAL REPORT-The remaking of Narendra Modi >For Congress party, soul-searching and questions about Gandhi >Southern 'sweep' state could shape next government >VIDEO-What investors want out of the election: link.reuters.com/vur38v ANALYSIS >The great Indian election: it's about jobs >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >Five key challenges a Modi government would face >Post-election showdown looms for central bank chief >Election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate EARLIER STORIES >BJP eyes gains in south, east to cut clout of regional queens >Modi condemns anti-Muslim remarks; colleagues remain defiant >India passes halfway mark in election with BJP gaining strength >BJP heading for majority - opinion poll >Investment is key, says BJP contender for finance minister >Show the finger after voting, get cheaper gas and food >As riot-hit region votes, religious divide favours Hindu leader >BJP says will ban foreign supermarkets if elected >India kicks off world's biggest election in remote northeast >Wary of polls, Indians get election tips from illegal bookies >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >Anti-graft party takes aim at Modi's economic model >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)