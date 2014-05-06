India is in the home stretch of a five-week general election, the world's
biggest, in which the opposition led by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi -- the
prime-ministerial candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- looks set to
emerge as the biggest group.
In the latest large opinion poll, the opposition BJP and its allies were
forecast to win a narrow majority in the 543-seat lower house of parliament,
compared with previous surveys predicting that they would fall short.
India's 815 million registered voters will complete the polls -- being held
in 10 stages -- on May 12, and results are due on May 16.
(Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)