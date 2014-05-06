India is in the home stretch of a five-week general election, the world's biggest, in which the opposition led by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi -- the prime-ministerial candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- looks set to emerge as the biggest group. In the latest large opinion poll, the opposition BJP and its allies were forecast to win a narrow majority in the 543-seat lower house of parliament, compared with previous surveys predicting that they would fall short. India's 815 million registered voters will complete the polls -- being held in 10 stages -- on May 12, and results are due on May 16. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >Business looks to Modi to defuse jobs time bomb >Modi takes election battle to Gandhi citadel >Modi rails against illegal immigrants after Muslim killings >INTERVIEW-Congress would back tax reform if in opposition-Ramesh >Modi in police trouble as election nears climax >INTERVIEW-Top economist Bhagwati eyes role in Modi government >Cronyism charges fly as Gandhi daughter joins election fray >Modi says committed to no first use of nuclear weapons >Kashmiris shun polls as Modi challenges for power >Clone candidates clutter election contests >VIDEO-How to hold the world's biggest election: link.reuters.com/nyb58v >INTERVIEW-Tycoon Adani prospers as Modi stresses development INSIGHT >In mining town, nexus between politics and crime plays out >Voters lured by cash handouts, drugs, bootleg liquor >Man and myth collide as Modi eyes final ascent to power >Advisers to Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution >SPECIAL REPORT-The remaking of Narendra Modi >For Congress party, soul-searching and questions about Gandhi >Southern 'sweep' state could shape next government >VIDEO-What investors want out of the election: link.reuters.com/vur38v ANALYSIS >The great Indian election: it's about jobs >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >Five key challenges a Modi government would face >Post-election showdown looms for central bank chief >Election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate EARLIER STORIES >Relatives bury victims of national park ethnic massacre >Kashmir protesters try to block vote, one killed >Thousands mob Modi as election race starts in sacred city >BJP eyes gains in south, east to cut clout of regional queens >Unable to vote, "Mumbaikars" vent anger >Modi condemns anti-Muslim remarks; colleagues remain defiant >BJP heading for majority - opinion poll >Investment is key, says BJP contender for finance minister >Show the finger after voting, get cheaper gas and food >As riot-hit region votes, religious divide favours Hindu leader >BJP says will ban foreign supermarkets if elected >India kicks off world's biggest election in remote northeast >Wary of polls, Indians get election tips from illegal bookies >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >Anti-graft party takes aim at Modi's economic model >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)